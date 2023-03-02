Twitch Streamer Amouranth Set To Step Into The Ring For An Upcoming Boxing Event

Videos by OutKick

Influencer boxing events somehow made their way into our society a few years ago and are still going strong. The reason they’re still going strong is simple, people tune in.

A boxing event that took place last year for Twitch streamers called The Evening of the Year II was one of the biggest events in Twitch history. Naturally this event, put on by streamer Ibai Llanos Garatea, earned another year. The Evening of the Year III will take place in Madrid, Spain on July 1.

Twitch streamer Amouranth shows off her boxing outfit (Image Credit: Twitter)

This year’s event is expected to be even bigger than last year’s. One of the reasons it’s expected to top last year is the fact that the most watched female Twitch streamer of 2022, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, will be making her boxing debut.

Amouranth will be taking on Spanish streamer Mayich. Ibai announced the fight card for the event on a recent stream and on social media. He followed up the announcement on Twitter where he laid out each matchup.

For Amouranth’s fight he tweeted out a picture of her and her opponent with the caption, “Fifth match of the evening of the year III.”

Quinto combate de la velada del año III: pic.twitter.com/kIocX6R2H8 — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) February 27, 2023

The popular Twitch streamer confirmed the news to her fans with a look at her in-ring attire. It’s a look that isn’t far from something she might wear during one of her livestreams.

The 29-year-old, who is worth millions, announced with one of the tweets that the, “New Italian stallion just dropped.”

New Italian stallion just dropped pic.twitter.com/VIjEeNUL6E — Amouranth (@Amouranth) February 27, 2023

You want a piece of this 😡? pic.twitter.com/5tQP42WCIW — Amouranth (@Amouranth) February 28, 2023

Being A Twitch Streamer Requires Getting Punched In The Face From Time To Time

There aren’t many who step into the ring for the first time at one of these influencer events and impress with their boxing skills. So it’s not likely that Amouranth with be a natural in the ring.

She’ll probably turn some halfhearted training sessions into an opportunity to show off outfits and create content. The led up to the event will be much more impressive than the actual fight.

Unless there’s some how a hot tub involved, the chances that the boxing is at all entertaining are slim. That’s not going to keep the die hards from tuning in. Although it probably should.