TV Broadcast Displays Wrong Player After Buffalo’s John Brown Scores; Player Gives TD Ball To Heroic Bills Assistant

Doth our eyes deceive us!

The television crew handling the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots game may need to update the graphics after terribly botching one player’s picture upon scoring on Sunday.

Veteran wideout and deep-play king John Brown scored a 42-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots, and as the broadcast showed Brown jumping into the arms of Buffalo fans, the on-screen graphic showed an entirely different player.

Allow John Brown to reintroduce himself 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tzDXzW7nKt — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) January 8, 2023

Instead of displaying Brown, the TD banner showed former Bills receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who’s now playing (and performing quite well) for the New York Giants.

And to point out the painful truth, these guys look nothing alike.

John Brown (left) and Isaiah Hodgins (right)

What a catch by I̵s̵a̵i̵a̵h̵ ̵H̵o̵d̵g̵i̵n̵s̵ John Brown pic.twitter.com/po4OmGrHxU — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 8, 2023

TOUCHDOWN ISAIAH HODGINS??? pic.twitter.com/cExlqBQAgh — Joe Miller III (@joemillerwired) January 8, 2023

They just showed Isaiah Hodgins picture after John Brown caught a TD for the Bills pic.twitter.com/fgStARXIj3 — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 8, 2023

The moment did end on a positive note.

After walking over to the Buffalo Bills’ sideline, Brown gifted the TD ball to Denny Kellington. Kellington, an assistant athletic trainer on the Bills staff, was the real MVP this week after saving second-year safety Damar Hamlin’s life on Monday by rushing onto the field to perform CPR on the 24-year-old player who suffered a cardiac arrest.

It was a great day to be a Bills fan.

Not only did Buffalo stomp the Patriots, 35-23, but the team also got a positive update on Hamlin, who was live-tweeting the game from the hospital and celebrating the win with his teammates.

After scoring a TD for the Bills, John Brown handed the ball to Denny Kellington, who administered CPR to Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/2FJeVkwctS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 8, 2023