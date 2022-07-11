TV Anchor Suspended For Slurring Her Way Through Newscast Blames Lack Of Sleep, Coworker Disagrees

A local TV news anchor in Albany, New York who seemed to be rocked during a weekend broadcast where she slurred her way through the news and even got the weather guy’s name wrong, has resigned her position and is blaming her performance on a lack of sleep.

Heather Kovar says she’s resigning her job at CBS 6 in Albany effective July 31 and says she’s hit her breaking point from exhaustion. “I was scheduled to work the early morning 6 am shift and the evening shift. I was sleep deprived and exhausted,” Kovar said in a statement.

However, a source inside CBS 6 told media insider Mike Sington that Kovar “was known to come in for weekend shifts ‘intoxicated’, but ‘not this bad.'”

Let’s go to the tape!

Viewers expressing concern over train wreck of local evening newscast out of Albany. Anchor Heather Kovar appeared disheveled, misspoke, and slurred her words for the entire newscast. Here, she tries to set up the weather and toss to the meteorologist, who’s name she gets wrong. pic.twitter.com/70jwwvykKt — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 10, 2022

Albany TV anchor Heather Kovar suspended after slurring through broadcast pic.twitter.com/CqlU7AZbnV — IdeaMatch (@MatchIdea) July 11, 2022

Now someone needs to explain why they let Heather go on air in this shape. Did someone want Heather to fail and go viral, which will no live on throughout Heather’s career? It feels that way.

Hey, watch this…Heather’s a mess…I’m going to send her out and she’s going to get like 4 billion views when this newscast goes viral.

Here’s how Heather needs to handle this mess. Follow through with the two weeks of notice. Pack her bags and leave town. She’s going to have a miserable time getting a job in Albany…unless she goes into PR!

That’s the play. Think about this for a minute. Heather just navigated through a PR nightmare by blaming lack of sleep AFTER tweeting that she has been pulling doubles for the newscast. It’s the perfect cover if she really did go on live TV absolutely sauced.

We’re talking about a vintage PR move that just might work if CBS 6 insiders don’t push the (alleged) she was drunk narrative any further.

Go into PR, work 8-to-5 (hour lunch, Heather!) from home and enjoy those early-out Friday afternoons. Heather is clearly in the wrong profession.

She seems like a fun woman. Get out of TV news. Make some actual money and clear up the weekends if she does want to have a cocktail.

Trust me, girl.