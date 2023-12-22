Turkish Model Arrested For Content After Her Country Banned Adult Platform

Videos by OutKick

Turkish model Gizem Bagdacicek found herself being arrested by police recently after some of her OnlyFans content was reposted on social media. She claimed the content was stolen and that she hasn’t posted any new content on the adult platform since is was banned in Turkey in June.

It turns out the country isn’t as on board with the platform as most of the rest of the world. Do they hate entrepreneurship and small business? They might, but the reason they stated for banning the platform was the moral threat the content poses.

Gizem pleaded her case to police as was eventually released. She reportedly told them, “I am ‘avocadogreenii1’ on Twitter. I own the account named user. I occasionally share posts about my daily life on this account. Sometimes these posts include images of me in underwear and doing sports.”

She then admitted that she did have an OnlyFans account, but that she hasn’t posted anything on their since it was banned. She added that the content that was leaked on social media was stolen.

“The nude and pornographic images you have shown me belong to me. However, I shared these images with only 160 of my followers,” Gizem said.

“This platform on which I share does not allow images to be saved or even screenshots to be taken. These images were taken with another phone by people I do not know and leaked to social media with fake accounts.”

Gizem Bagdacicek Is Giving Her Legal Team Some Work To Do

Did the authorities by her version of events? That’s not known. While Gizem was released, and is free to test the limits of Instagram’s content policies, it’s unclear if the case against her was dropped.

In the meantime, she’s not sitting around waiting to see how things shake out. She’s putting her legal team to work to stop the leaked content from appearing on other media platforms.

She said, “My lawyer will file a criminal complaint regarding the dissemination of these images. I am the victim of this incident. I do not accept the accusations.”

Having the police show up and arrest you for OnlyFans content has to be a wild experience. Gizem is doing all she can and hopeful the authorities decide it’s best ease up on the Turkish model. She does have plenty of acceptable content left to create.