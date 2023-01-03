Tulane Fan Goes Viral For Biting Her Nails During Epic Upset Win

The internet is on a roll when it comes to identifying viral fans at major college football games.

Fresh off the heels of #PeachBowlGirl being identified after captivating people during the Ohio State/Georgia game, people have no identified #TulaneGirl.

During the Green Wave’s epic upset win over USC, a woman was picked up on the broadcast feed biting her nails Tulane down six with 38 seconds to go.

Well, it’s now been revealed the woman in question is Tulane student Ellie Fazio. It’s not up for speculation.

The student down in New Orleans confirmed the news in a TikTok video that has been viewed nearly three million times.

Over the past several days, it seems like some fans are generating more attention than the actual games.

Whether it’s Ohio State fan Catherine Gurd lighting up the Peach Bowl or Ellie Fazio at the Cotton Bowl, the true heroes are starting to become the viral spectators.

College football is truly a spectacular and incredible sport. One moment, you’re watching USC collapse in humiliating fashion.

The next, internet detectives are getting to the bottom of #TulaneGirl. As we all know, the internet remains undefeated.

Now, is it great to get picked up on a camera biting your nails? No, but guess what? It was a stressful game. Tulane was orchestrating a legendary comeback with just 38 seconds left. Sometimes, when you’re anxious, you bite your nails. It happens.

The important thing is that Tulane won the game and Ellie now has her place in college football history. Welcome to life as a college football fanatic.