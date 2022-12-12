‘Tulsa King’ Is Becoming One Of The Best Shows On TV

“Tulsa King” is turning into appointment television.

The series is about old gangster Dwight “The General” Manfredi (played by Sylvester Stallone). After years behind bars, he’s released from prison and goes to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Given how long he’s been out of the game, there are a lot of adjustments to be made, and watching that journey is incredibly entertaining.

“Tulsa King” is about as good as anything else you can find on TV these days. In fact, outside of maybe “Yellowstone” and “House of the Dragon,” “Tulsa King” is probably the most entertaining show on TV.

“Tulsa King” is an outstanding TV show. (Credit: Paramount+)

“Tulsa King” is very refreshing.

The series is created by legendary visionary Taylor Sheridan, but it’s definitely a nice change of pace. Sheridan is known for his incredibly dark content.

“Wind River” was one of the most unsettling films released in the past decade. “Yellowstone,” his crown jewel, is definitely not known for its laughs.

Sylvester Stallone is great as Dwight “The General” Manfredi in “Tulsa King.” (Credit: Walter Thomson/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

That’s not really the case with “Tulsa King” through five episodes. There’s a lot of humor in the show, mostly thanks to Dwight’s ragtag crew.

It’s substantially lighter than anything we’ve seen before from Sheridan. I noted that when I saw the premiere. I was hopeful that change of pace energy would carry through the show. Sheridan definitely didn’t disappoint because “Tulsa King” continues to impress with every new episode.

Martin Starr as Bodhi and Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller in “Tulsa King.” (Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Now, having said that, there’s still plenty of grit and violence. In the latest episode, a character gets his skull caved in over allegations of sexual abuse. It was incredibly bloody and the most serious moment of the show so far.

A second season has also already been confirmed. So, we know more stories about Manfredi are coming. That’s great news for fans.

“Tulsa King” is an outstanding series. (Credit: Walter Thomson/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

If you haven’t already given “Tulsa King” a shot, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s not the same as “Yellowstone,” but odds are high that if you like one, you will definitely like the other. You can catch new episodes Sunday on Paramount+. Odds are high you’ll like it.