Tuesday Marks The 12-Year Anniversary Of SEAL Team 6 Killing Osama Bin Laden

It’s officially been 12 years since a group of SEAL Team 6 operators removed Osama Bin Laden’s brain from his skull.

Shortly after midnight local Pakistani time on May 2, 2011, two helicopters carrying fewer than 30 DEVGRU operators crossed into the Pakistan en route for Abbottabad with one goal:

Killing the Al-Qaeda leader nearly a decade after the 9/11 attacks left thousands of dead Americans and started a global war against terrorism that resulted in thousands more killed and wounded. For those who claim they were going to try to take him alive, that was never the plan, according to multiple people with direct knowledge on the ground. It was 100% a kill mission, as it needed to be.

A daring raid to get Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan.

While much of the events of that night still remain shrouded in mystery and secrecy, what’s not secret is that the team of operators took care of business.

With President Barack Obama and other officials watching from the White House, one highly-classified stealth Black Hawk helicopter crashed while attempting to drop off the SEAL inside. The plan immediately changed from breaching from the roof and the ground to a complete and total ground assault.

It was a much riskier tactical situation nobody was hoping for.

Osama Bin Laden was killed May 2, 2011 local Pakistan time. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

The SEALs took contact almost immediately and dispatched all threats with extreme violence and efficiency. After a manhunt that started in the 1990s, a select few ST6 operators found themselves at the top of the third story stairwell after killing Osama Bin Laden’s son.

A few seconds later, Osama Bin Laden had been shot at least three times in the face. As Rob O’Neill told me, there’s fake photos of Bin Laden’s body that don’t even come close to how graphic it actually was.

Justice delivered.

September 11, 2001 is a day that changed the world forever. While America was dealing with some minor terror threats, an era of peace had washed over the country as soon as the Cold War ended. People truly believed the days of conflict were gone. America was the world’s last true power.

That perception was shattered when the Twin Towers and Pentagon were struck by hijacked planes. A fourth plane went down in a Pennsylvania field when the heroes aboard overran the terrorists in the cockpit.

On the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, take a moment to remember Todd Beamer. In his final moments of life, he led the charge to take down United Flight 93 to make sure it never hit a target in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/fWw4cQItvg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2021

In the immediate aftermath, highly-classified Tier One teams were dispatched to find Osama Bin Laden and kill him. Most people don’t realize that members of Delta Force came unbelievably close to killing the Al-Qaeda leader in Tora Bora in 2001. The war on terror nearly ended before 2002 showed up.

Unfortunately, a foolish temporary ceasefire was called believing Al-Qaeda and Taliban fighters would surrender. Bin Laden was never heard or seen again by American forces until the ST6 operators rolled into Abbottabad.

I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know a handful of men who were there, including the man who pieced up Bin Laden’s face – Rob O’Neill.

Osama Bin Laden’s death is a reminder America always gets justice.

It took nearly ten years after 9/11 to find and kill Osama Bin Laden, but it should always serve as a reminder that the United States never forgets.

Eventually, we always find who we’re looking for. His death is also a reminder of what a coward he truly was.

As the assault unfolded, multiple men and women attempted to fight the SEALs. Bin Laden never attempted to get in the fight. He had an AK-47, and never even loaded it. Instead, he tried to hide behind one of his wives. This man preached terror for decades, and when push came to shove, he died like a whimpering animal. It truly shows what a scumbag he was.

He couldn’t even back up his own words when push came to shove. He just hid and waited to get shot. That’s human garbage at its worst.

Osama bin Laden got his head blown apart by SEAL Team 6 operators. (Photo by Getty Images)

Thank you to everyone who played a role in bringing Osama Bin Laden to justice. It might not happen overnight, but America always remembers. You mess with us, and men with green eyes will show up in the middle of the night and blast you away. God bless the USA!