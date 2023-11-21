Tuesday Duo Of College Hoops Plays

Videos by OutKick

We had a really strong night last night hitting not only the Monday Night Football play, but we were able to get two wins in the College Basketball plays that I put out. I ended up splitting the game plays on the Purdue/Gonzaga matchup, but the main play was Zach Edey over his rebounds totals. That cashed easily, as did the spread play in the UConn game. Now I’m looking to risk those wins with another couple of plays in college hoops tonight.

Tennessee vs. Purdue, 8:00 ET

Now we have ourselves a matchup! We have the athletic Tennessee Volunteers team taking on the dominant Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers. Last night we saw Purdue mount a second-half comeback and take the game by 10 points. I was most impressed by the defense that the Boilermakers brought to the game as they held Gonzaga to just 37.7% from the field. Neither team shot well from deep, but Gonzaga just kept firing away and shot less than 20% from deep. I do think Tennessee should shoot better, and if they can win the turnover battle, they might be able to pull off the upset. Let’s talk about the elephant in the room, though: Zach Edey. How will Tennessee stop him? They have no one that is over seven feet tall, but they do have some athletic forwards that should at least make it difficult on him. The plan has to be to double him whenever he gets the ball and he will need to make the right pass. But, Purdue didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard yesterday from deep or the field in general. Edey also still ended up with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Purdue will struggle to matchup with the guards from Tennessee, but with Edey’s rim protection, the shooting needs to be on point. They shot 40% from the floor and 36% from deep in the game. They actually lost the turnover battle to Syracuse yesterday and were still able to win by almost 20. That won’t be the case today. I think Purdue pulls this out again on the short spread of -2.5. Edey once again has a rebound total of 11.5 and I think he cashes again today.

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 19: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mackey Arena on February 19, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Marquette vs. Kansas, 10:30 ET

I wrote yesterday that Purdue and Gonzaga was the main course game of the night. Tonight, Purdue is the appetizer for one of the best games we will see in the early season. Kansas, the number one team in the country, is taking on Marquette, the number four team. The only thing better is likely to be tomorrow night’s game between the two winners today. Kansas comes into the game with a 4-0 record and they were able to easily win three of the games against pretty bad opponents. The only real challenge they had was against Kentucky and they barely escaped with a five-point win. I think Marquette and Kentucky have some similarities – they are both led by their backcourt of athletic guards. They will also both probably struggle to guard Kansas Center, Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson put up 27 points and 21 rebounds against Kentucky. Marquette has had a harder schedule than Kasnas to this point and have been unscathed, but they did barely escape yesterday with a win over UCLA. Playing in a game like that is good for the long term, but for the immediate turnaround, it could be rough. Marquette had three players play over 30 minutes, and another play 29. I expect them to be a bit tired in this game. I just don’t know who is going stop Dickinson. I find it a bit hard to believe that this game would go over the total. I also think that Kansas covers the -4. I will sprinkle the under but put a full unit on Kansas to win this game by more than four.

