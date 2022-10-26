USC Linebacker Played Through A Gruesome Injury

USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura is definitely a football guy.

Every year, we hear stories about how there’s a lot of tough dudes in the world of college football, but Nomura might take the cake.

Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley revealed the junior linebacker played multiple plays earlier in the season with a compound finger fracture and an exposed bone. After three snaps with an exposed bone, he eventually left the field to get help.

Lincoln Riley revealed that LB Tuasivi Nomura sustained a compound fracture on a finger during a game earlier this season, didn’t tell anyone and played three more plays with the bone sticking out of his finger before telling anyone. #USC — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) October 25, 2022

Tuasivi Nomura showed some serious grit.

There are dudes who love football and then there are football dudes. The latter will do anything to win and stay on the field.

Playing until a bone is sticking out of your hand is the definition of being a football guy. I’m certainly not endorsing Tuasivi Nomura playing through a gross injury, but I am saying the mentality that pushed him to do so is the same mentality that wins championships.

That’s the kind of guy you want next to you when your back is to the wall.

USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura played through a compound fracture in a finger. The bone was sticking out. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Of course, once a bone is sticking out, it’s going to be pretty hard to keep that concealed. The pain at that point also has to be pretty unbearable.

Yet, he still kept pushing through for multiple plays before coming off the field. Again, a bone was sticking out and he didn’t leave the field for several plays. That’s downright crazy.

USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura played through a finger injury. (Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s no doubt Tuasivi Nomura’s teammates will have his back going forward. He’s done more than enough to prove he’s down for the cause.