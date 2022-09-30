Tua Tagovailoa Tweets Message Thanking Fans For Their Support After Injury

The story capturing most of the sports world’s attention the past couple days has been the horrific injury suffered by Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Images of Tagovailoa crumpled on the ground, with his hands in an unnatural position, will be an indelible memory for many, a terrifying reminder of how dangerous hits to the head can be.

Thankfully, after the shocking incident, initial reports on his health were much more positive than initially feared.

Now, in the most encouraging news of all, Tua’s tweeted a statement and brief message to fans:

It’s outstanding news to see him say that he’s ”feeling much better,” that certainly didn’t seem likely in the immediate aftermath of the injury.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 29: Medical staff tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins as he is carted off on a stretcher after an injury during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The initial handling by the Dolphins of Tagovailoa’s first injury in Week 3 drew significant criticism, attention and skepticism as to their injury handling process.

The NFLPA has already announced their intention to pursue every legal option to get to the bottom of what happened, meaning this story is far from over.

That said, it’s undoubtedly a positive sign that Tua’s seems to be making progress towards recovery.

Hopefully this time he doesn’t return until he’s actually ready.