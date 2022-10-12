Tua Tagovailoa Returns To Throwing At Dolphins Practice After Concussion Scare

It almost began to feel like Tua Tagovailoa was set to be sidelined forever.

Thankfully, good news arrived in Miami on Wednesday.

Tagovailoa was back at Dolphins practice and spotted throwing to his receivers, albeit not as a “full-go” during the session. He’s been sidelined from action since suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.

During the Wednesday session, Tagovailoa was throwing short-to-intermediate throws to receivers. Before Dolphins fans could get excited over a potential return based on Wednesday’s footage, coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua out for their Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

MIAMI DOLPHINS GETTING GOOD NEWS ON QBS TUA TAGOVAILOA AND TEDDY BRIDGEWATER

“I don’t see him being active,” McDaniel said, even if Tua clears the concussion protocol soon. “I can say with certainty that he’s not going to play this week.”

Tua Tagovailoa was at practice today for the first time since suffering a concussion 13 days ago pic.twitter.com/bT1sGENevS — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 12, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa throwing at Dolphins practice for the first time in two weeks



He also did some downfield throwing during the portion of practice open to the media — roughly 25-30 yards pic.twitter.com/6ivEYaGLKE — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 12, 2022

Here's video of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa back at practice today… https://t.co/zE0WRiM2yy pic.twitter.com/YwkyObOR9N — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) October 12, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa headed out to practice field with a wide smile and dapping up teammates including expected Week 6 starter Skylar Thompson. This is his first on-field practice with his team since that scary concussion vs. Bengals nearly 2 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/PFX3NwiYzu — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 12, 2022

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater joined Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol after taking a hard hit in Week 5. With both QBs in the protocol, the Dolphins announced Skylar Thompson as the starter for Sunday’s game. Bridgwater is expected to practice on Thursday, as noted by OutKick’s Armando Salguero, and is on track to back up Thompson for the Minnesota game.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will practice (limited) today for first time since his concussion, as NFL Net reported. Progress but not expected to play Sunday vs. #Vikings. On right track nonetheless for eventual return. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 12, 2022

Skylar Thompson will start for #Dolphins vs. #Vikings, per Mike McDaniel. Teddy Bridgewater to practice Thursday, status for Sunday not certain. He wants to play. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 12, 2022

Effects of Tagovailoa’s Injury

We’ve all been discussing the negative effects that the reaction to Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion has had on NFL games and officiating.

Seeing Tua return to practice was a good development for the QB, but watching the prudent handling of players in the concussion protocol ever since Tagovailoa’s injury, made worse by the primetime spotlight, has waned confidence in the league’s reaction based on their knee-jerk response.

Following his concussion against the Bengals, Tagovailoa underwent further evaluation and had a clean MRI.

TUA TAGOVAILOA’S MRI COMES BACK CLEAN, WILL NOT PLAY SUNDAY VS JETS

Still, the league almost immediately took action after Tua’s concussion by updating the concussion protocol, which will likely keep players sidelined longer than ever before as a result of head/neck injuries.

NFL-NFLPA CONCUSSION INVESTIGATION: NO SANCTIONS FOR DOLPHINS, PROTOCOL CHANGING

Let’s see how the season plays out and whether the league and its coaches, will continue to err on the side of overly cautious.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)