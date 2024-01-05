Tua Tagovailoa Playing First Full NFL Season Puts Him In Line For Huge Payday

Videos by OutKick

Tua Tagovailoa was surprised, and maybe a little displeased, that the most recent Hard Knocks episode showed him complaining about a bruised thumb on his left (throwing) hand after the Christmas Eve game against Dallas.

“They showed that?” Tagovailoa said incredulously this week.

“Well, everyone has the nicks and bruises at this point of the season. So that’s not an excuse for me. But that’s what was going on.”

BALTIMORE – Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa About To Cross Big Hurdle

Welcome to the final obstacle the Miami Dolphins quarterback has faced this season before convincing people, including his own front office, that he could trusted.

That he could be durable.

That he is worth a huge investment.

Tagovailoa, nursing a left shoulder and quadriceps injury this week after dealing with that thumb last week, is nonetheless in line to start Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

That would mark the first time Tagovailoa starts every game in his four-year NFL career. It would be the first time since 2021 Tagovailoa doesn’t miss a game because of an injury.

“It’s a blessing that I get to play the entire season,” Tagovailoa said. “I think anyone would say the same around the league that it’s a blessing to make it this far as healthy as anyone can be right now leading up to this week. So, very blessed. Very fortunate. And I don’t take this for granted.”

BALTIMORE – Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass to De’Von Achane at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Tagovailoa shouldn’t take it for granted because it hasn’t happened before. And because, simply, when he plays the Dolphins usually win. He sits, the Dolphins usually lose.

Last season Tagovailoa missed five starts because of two separate concussions. The Dolphins lost four of those games, including the playoff game at Buffalo that ended their season.

This season, Tagovailoa has taken a career-high 993 snaps, the Dolphins have already clinched a playoff spot with an 11-5 record, and he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

“To have Tua go ahead and be acknowledged as such when a year ago people were questioning whether or not he could be healthy for [the Pro Bowl],” coach Mike McDaniel said, is a feat.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” Tagovailoa said of being in the lineup every week. “But I also take pride in helping our team win. I look back at some of the losses we’ve had and wish I could’ve had some plays back. Wish we could’ve done some things different. I think those things stick in my brain more than where I’m at right now this season. Things that I could’ve done better to help our team.”

Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Dolphins Believe In Tua Tagovailoa

What Tagovailoa does Sunday against the Bills and then in the playoffs will obviously matter this offseason when his agents approach the Dolphins about a contract extension.

But so will the fact he’s overcome — at least for now — the lingering durability concerns of the past two years.

Tagovailoa is under contract for 2024 at a guaranteed salary of $23.171 million. Tagovailoa finds himself at that relative bargain rate because last year when the Eagles, Chargers and Bengals were rewarding Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow with contracts that broke records the moment they were signed, the Dolphins took a more cautious approach.

Miami gave Tagovailoa a fifth-year option but not a long-term deal because, well, they had concerns about his durability, per sources.

The club wanted to feel that the player who overcame early career struggles on the field under a different coaching staff, could conquer the injury demons under the current coaching staff.

BALTIMORE – Linebacker Odafe Oweh of the Baltimore Ravens sacks quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tagovailoa Worked To Overcome Injuries

Tagovailoa did a lot of work to make sure that happened. Everyone knows he took up Jiu Jitsu to learn to fall and protect himself so as to limit concussions. Tagovailoa also adjusted the manner he prepares his body to take the NFL’s weekly punishment.

“Yeah, I think a lot of it is trial and error for me throughout the years. What’s worked, what hasn’t worked. Then trying new things,” Tagovailoa said. “But just hearing everyone’s process, it is different and tailored to what I do. But it’s also cool that I can find what works for me and implement what needs to be implemented.”

The Dolphins believe Tagovailoa has also helped himself by knowing when to “call it a day” on a play, a club source said. Rather than hold the ball too long, he gets rid of it faster this year, even by throwing it away. Rather than loiter in the pocket, he gets out and slides early so as to not get hit.

Tagovailoa’s approach has silenced the talk, and perhaps the concern, he’s prone to injury and specifically to concussions.

“I haven’t heard anyone say much this year about concussions having to be something that I had last year,” he said.

So what do the Dolphins do next?

The easy answer is they must give Tagovailoa an extension. It would raise eyebrows if they don’t because that’s not what any other team has done.

But, it should be noted, many teams that have done what is orthodox and paid their quarterbacks record contracts have definitely not maximized their investments.

Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos talks to Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Big Contracts For QBs A Gamble

The Bengals made Burrow the NFL’s highest paid player at $55 million per season in September. But now he is missing the end of the season for the second time in his NFL career because of an injury.

Herbert held the record for the highest annual salary until Burrow signed. He suffered a season-ending injury after 13 games.

Hurts got a big extension before the other two, and he hasn’t performed to the level he did last year when he helped the Eagles go to the Super Bowl.

Russell Wilson? Kyler Murray? Deshaun Watson?

Murray got a big extension while the other two signed big offseason deals following trades.

The Broncos will be moving on from Wilson in the offseason after signing him to a huge contract in 2022. Watson had a season-ending injury this season. And Murray had a season-ending injury last season and missed the first two months of this season as a result.

Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel talks with the media before practice at the Hard Rock Stadium practice facility on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Mike McDaniel: Tua ‘My guy’

So the Dolphins are going to be gambling when they pay Tagovailoa in the offseason. But the gamble now looks like one every team takes with their quarterback, rather than one Miami would take with a chronically injured player.

And the Dolphins are apparently comfortable with that.

“Anything that he can control, he tries to take in his hands,” McDaniel said. “He’s my guy, man.”

