Tua Tagovailoa Had The Same Response To Nick Saban Retiring As The Entire Alabama Fanbase: Freaking Out

Turns out Tua Tagovailoa was just as shocked as the rest of the college football world on Wednesday when Nick Saban announced his retirement.

The former Alabama quarterback and current Miami Dolphins gunslinger was caught off-guard by the announcement from his former head coach. The reaction came while the Dolphins quarterbacks were meeting this week to prepare for their matchup with Kansas City.

Sitting in the room with coaches and backups Mike White and Skylar Thompson, Tua was scrolling through his phone when he saw the notification appear. I think it’s fair to say that the reaction from Tagovailoa was on-par with Alabama fans across the country.

“Oh, damn, Saban is retiring? It doesn’t even feel real,” Tua responded to the news and coaches in the room.

Nick Saban's retirement had @Tua and the QB room shook 😅



Wild card edition of #HardKnocks: Tuesday 9pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/hBvMvtM497 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 13, 2024

The announcement was a surprise to just about everyone around the sports world, mostly shock that the legendary coach was finally retiring.

Kalen DeBoer Hired To Replace Nick Saban At Alabama

The news quickly shifted to who would replace the legendary Alabama coach, with athletic director Greg Byrne telling players that it would happen within 72 hours.

True to his word, Byrne had the hire done within 48 hours of Nick Saban officially stepping down. In replacing Saban, the Alabama athletic director hired Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer to officially take the ‘Tide into the next era.

On Monday, Kalen DeBoer was leading his Washington Huskies in the national championship game against Michigan. Now, just four days later, DeBoer was flying to Tuscaloosa to meet with his new football team.

Life comes at you pretty quick, and there weren’t many folks prepared for Nick Saban to call it a career, including Tua Tagovailoa.