Trump Would Have Had Brittney Griner Out By Now

Donald Trump would have had Brittney Griner out. Dan Dakich said that if Biden is smart, he’ll get her out and then make something up about how strong he is.
BRITTNEY GRINER PLEADS GUILTY TO DRUG CHARGES IN RUSSIAN COURT
Here is everything Dan had to say:
WHY would “Trump have had her out by now?” SHE BROKE THE LAW in a foreign country – PERIOD. Do tall multi-tattooed black lesbian basketball players have “diplomatic immunity” ???? Who Knew?
Surely there are 1,000s of “Americans” incarcerated for various reasons around the world …. “Turkish prisons” ???. There are 1.000s of “foreigners” incarcerated here for breaking our laws. If one violates a law wherever one is … there are consequences.
She pled guilty — the Russians are pretty good at convincing people to do that; no need for a messy trial with all it’s pitfalls and publicity.