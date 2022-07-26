Trump Wants LeBron to Transition And Play On A Women’s Team He Coaches

Former President Donald Trump was at his trolling best on Tuesday, delivering a speech where he announced he “would be the greatest women’s basketball coach in history.”

He then explained how he would do it: by asking LeBron James if he was interested in transitioning so he could star on Trump’s hypothetical women’s basketball team. But in typical Trump fashion, he took a shot at James beforehand.

“I don’t like LeBron James – I like Michael Jordan much better. But I’d go up to LeBron James … [and] I’d say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have any desire to be a woman?’ Because what I’d love you to do is star on my team that I’m building.”

"I'd be the greatest women's basketball coach in history. I don't like LeBron James, I like Michael Jordan much better. But, I'd go up to LeBron James…I'd say, 'LeBron, did you ever have any desire to be a woman? Because what I'd love you to do is star on my team." pic.twitter.com/xU5lt6hPeH — CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2022

Trump then went on to explain that his team would, of course, be the greatest team in history. Which, with a trans-Lebron, it’s hard to argue.

“They’ll never lose; nobody will come within 70 points of that team,” he said.

Trump was creating a ridiculous hypothetical, but he did it to make a broader point about the lunacy of allowing biological men to compete against women in sports. He alluded to the idea that he would seek to end biological men competing against women.

“We have to change that, and we have to make it OK to talk about it.”

Trump has said in the past he would try to put to an end situations like Lia Thomas swimming for a college women’s team.

As we reported here on Outkick, Lia Thomas – the transgender swimmer who smashed women’s records in the pool – was recently nominated for the NCAA’s “Woman of the Year” award.

We were one of the few media outlets to cover the follow-up to that story: Lia Thomas will not be awarded with the trophy. She was nominated by her school, The University of Pennsylvania, but each conference then needed to pick only one candidate.

The Ivy League passed on Thomas and selected a biological woman, All-American fencer Sylvie Binder from Columbia University. The story is mostly being ignored by the mainstream media, which seeks to only prop Thomas up.

Perhaps there is some common sense returning to athletics, after all.