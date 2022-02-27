Trump Tells CPAC That Putin Is Smart, While Our Leaders Are ‘So Dumb’

Videos by OutKick

Americans were eager to hear from former U.S. President Donald Trump after a tumultuous week in international affairs.

Trump appeared at the 2022 CPAC conference on Saturday and gave his thoughts on Putin, Joe Biden, NATO and how America’s reputation continues to dip in the eyes of the international community.

“Nobody could ever believe how bad and weak and grossly incompetent [Biden] has been,” Trump acknowledged. “And when you have a weak president who is not respected by other nations, you have a very chaotic world. And the world hasn’t been this chaotic since World War II.”

As Putin starts his conquest to become a modern dictator, Biden’s feeble leadership is what Trump believes gave the Russian president confidence to reach for power.

“I have no doubt that President Putin made his decision to ruthlessly attack Ukraine only after watching the pathetic withdrawal from Afghanistan, where the military was taken out first,” Trump added. “Our soldiers were killed and American hostages, plus 85 billion dollars worth of the finest equipment anywhere in the world were left behind.”

Trump also justified his assessment of the Russian leader after the mainstream media attempted to paint the two as behind-the-scenes allies.

“Yesterday, reporters asked me if I thought President Putin was smart. I said, of course, he’s smart.”

He added, “Yes, he’s smart. The NATO nations and indeed the world as he looks over what’s happening strategically, with no repercussions or threats whatsoever. They’re not so smart. They’re looking like the opposite of smart.”

“The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course, he’s smart,” Trump said, “But the real problem is that our leaders are dumb. Dumb. So dumb.”

Trump voiced his grief over the slow collapse of sovereignty in Ukraine and dwindling respect that the world holds for the U.S. with Biden as president.

“That’s what it is. This is an assault on humanity. So sad,” Trump said, adding, “Putin is playing Biden like a drum, and it’s not a pretty thing as somebody that loves our country to watch, just not a pretty thing to watch.”

