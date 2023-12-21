Trump Should Stop Throwing The Term ‘RINO’ Around, It’s A Turnoff | Tomi Lahren

In one of his more recent Truth Social rants, former President Donald Trump took a swipe at Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy.

Calling him a RINO and calling for someone to challenge him in the primary. 

I mean, never mind the filing deadline to do that has already passed … but that aside, I’ve just had my fill of this. 

There is nothing that would suggest Chip Roy to be a RINO. Nothing. And I don’t think Trump or his social media supporters could point to a single instance, either. 

UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 12: Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, speaks during the House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Oh, except for the fact that Chip Roy has dared to support Ron DeSantis.

That doesn’t make him a RINO. 

I mean, it’s not like Chip Roy has campaigned with Lindsey Graham.

And it’s not like Chip Roy has advocated for NeoCon Haley as a running mate. 

Or stated his support for BLM.

And it’s not like Chip Roy has given Fauci an award or pushed the clot shot or anything like that…

So yeah, for Trump to label anyone and everyone who dares to question him a RINO, is not only a lie, but wildly unhelpful. 

All of these things are making it hard for me to support Trump and that sucks because I like Trump and I love his policies, but this pettiness is a turnoff. 

It feels like high school.

It feels like the Real Housewives and for the front-runner who is apparently ahead in the polls by a million billion bigly points to act like this, tells me he is more concerned than he lets on. 

The right overuses the word “RINO” like the Left overuses the word “racist.” 

So much so that it has lost its meaning. 

Save it for those who deserve it like Nikki Haley

Please, thank you, and those are my Final Thoughts. 

