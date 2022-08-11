Trump-DeSantis Split Could Debilitate Republicans In 2024: Tomi Lahren

If the Democrats were hoping the hit job on Mar-A-Lago would end Trump’s political career, they are sadly mistaken.

But maybe, they aren’t so stupid after all. Here’s Tomi Lahren’s theory, because it’s time for Final Thoughts.

I’ve had a little time to digest that BS raid on Mar-A-Lago and I’ve come to the

conclusion the Democrats and RINO of the right might be even more slimy, calculated, and diabolical than I initially thought.

Initially — and still partly do — I thought those behind it were hoping to end Trump’s political career and 2024 ambitions. That another scandal would be the kill shot in the MAGA movement. But after really thinking it over and considering how evil yet incredibly and meticulously calculated the Left is, another theory dawned on me.

Though they may have been living on the prayer they’d stumble upon and find a mystical smoking gun, I don’t think that’s why they did it. In fact, I think they KNEW the unprecedented move would only galvanize more support for Trump and maybe, just maybe, they’re okay with that. Why on Earth, you ask? Well…as much as I do firmly believe they’re terrified of taking on Trump in 2024 (both the Democrats and the RINOs) I believe they are more terrified of this man.

Stay with me on this… up until this raid it was starting to look like the MAGA movement was coalescing around Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump.

After all, DeSantis is a highly approved of governor, a political bulldog, a strong speaker and a kick ass leader WITHOUT all the baggage, scandal and controversy of Trump precisely why he poses a YUGE threat to Democrats.

I am starting to think the Left is actually coating Trump into announcing before the midterms so they can use that as a November talking point and even more so, divide the GOP into two camps, Trump versus DeSantis.

That split in our party would be damn near debilitating and it’s perhaps the only thing that could save the White House for Democrats- not for Joe he’ll be in the nursing home by then- but likely Gavin Newsom.

Are they trying to trick us into in-fighting by firing up Trump supporters?

I think so and I think many of us are already taking the bait.

Look, I’d love to see Ron OR Don win in 2024 but I have a strong feeling DeSantis is the shoe-in without the liability.

It’s something to think about and I say that as a vocal and longtime Trump supporter who will forever be grateful and indebted to Trump for all he did and does.

I just think we need to play this smart and not fall into emotional landmines rigged up by the slimy Left. Stay vigilant and stay smart, my friends.

