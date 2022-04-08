Trump Burner Phone Scandal is Latest Media Hoax to Fizzle Out

Do you remember when the House Jan. 6 committee launched an investigation into the seven-and-a-half hours of White House call logs that were supposedly missing from Jan. 6, 2021?

This was just the latest smoking gun that would finally bring down Trump. Bob Woodward, like the grandstander that he is, declared the “scandal” worse than Watergate.

Here’s the TV news working in lockstep on the biggest story of our time:

The leftist media are so broken that they hyped a literal fake news story about Donald Trump as evidence of a "cover up" and "worse than Watergate." pic.twitter.com/jUeDxp5iAa — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) April 7, 2022

That goofy guy with the glasses who calls himself Chris Hayes found “the coverup” so monumental that he led his MSNBC primetime show with that story for an entire week. Inflation and the southern border, be damned.

Unfortunately for the press, this story, like so many others before it, quickly fizzled out. When Jamie Gangel of CNN opted to do some actual reporting herself, she found this was a non-story. Here’s her report:

“According to multiple sources familiar with Trump’s phone behavior and the White House switchboard records, the January 6 log reflects Trump’s typical phone habits. He mainly placed calls through the switchboard when he was in the residence but rarely used it when he was in the Oval Office. The fact the log does not show calls on January 6, 2021, from the Oval Office is not unusual, said the sources, because Trump typically had staff either place calls directly for him on landlines or cell phones. Those calls would not be noted on the switchboard log.

“The six pages of White House switchboard logs for January 6, 2021, are complete based on an official review of White House records, according to a source familiar with the matter. There are no missing pages and the seven-hour gap is likely explained by use of White House landlines, White House cell phones and personal cell phones that do not go through the switchboard.”

Wait, what? What happened to “all of the elements of an organized concealment”?

Where are the crime-ridden burner phones?!?

It turns out, they didn’t exist, and everyone who said they did was lying.

The logs weren’t “missing.” Trump — gasp! — used a cell phone that day, and as Ms. Gangel notes, calls on a cell phone and landline “would not be noted on the switchboard log.” She also points out that such phone usage was “typical” for Trump

So Trump doesn’t quite make Richard Nixon look like a “piker,” after all.

This entire story was manufactured. MSNBC, CNN and the Washington Post saw an opportunity to turn attention away from President Joe Biden’s growing list of failures and put the negative attention back on Trump. MSNBC and CNN need Trump — look at how their ratings have plummeted since he left office.

As expected, none of the formerly outraged hosts have acknowledged Gangel’s reporting, that the logs are complete. Instead, they have directed their fire elsewhere, accusing people like Tucker Carlson of working for the Kremlin.

People like Haynes and Woodward won’t retract their claims because they didn’t make a mistake. Rather, they lied and amplified a hoax on purpose. That’s a key difference. You correct your mistakes, you live by your lies. Anti-Trump rhetoric is good for business. Honest journalism is not.

At this point, the corporate press doesn’t have an ounce of credibility left, especially as concerns Donald Trump. Destroying Trump has become personal to them, and no one with a personal vendetta can ever be remotely objective.

Trump didn’t collude with Russia, he didn’t participate in a cover-up, and Hunter Biden’s laptop is real. Yet these schmucks still try to deceive us.