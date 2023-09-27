Horrifying ‘True Detective’ Season 4 Trailer Released, Promises Unnerving Journey

Videos by OutKick

A full trailer is out for “True Detective: Night Country,” and it’s going to send a chill down your spine.

The third season of the legendary HBO series aired in 2019, and it’s been more than four years since a new episode dropped. That’s way too long for fans of the iconic saga.

Now, fans know it will premiere January 14, and the plot is described as, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Does that sound intriguing? Just wait until you check out the full trailer. It’s absolutely outstanding and paints an ominous picture.

“True Detective: Night Country” looks like it has serious potential.

It will be five years between seasons once the January 14 premiere of “Night Country” rolls around, and I can’t wait. I’m unbelievably excited.

Season one of “True Detective” is perhaps the greatest single season of TV ever made. Season three is also excellent, and while season two isn’t the same, it’s still not bad as a standalone season.

Now, Jodie Foster will lead the way in season four, and if the mysteries of the Alaskan wilderness don’t get your heart pumping, then you simply don’t know great entertainment.

“True Detective: Night Country” full teaser trailer released. (Credit: HBO)

People crave non-woke entertainment. Just take us on a journey we enjoy. Taylor Sheridan figured that out, and he’s the most influential man in Hollywood. As long as “True Detective: Night Country” avoids any of that nonsense it should be great.

Seriously, there are limitless possibilities for storylines in the vast outdoors of Alaska. You want to hide a body, doing it in the desolate areas of Alaska is probably near the top of the list.

Make sure to keep following along at OutKick for all our “True Detective: Night Country” updates as we have them. January 14 can’t get here fast enough.