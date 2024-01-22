‘True Detective’ Reveals Epic Easter Egg Tied To Season 1

Videos by OutKick

“True Detective” dropped an all-time Easter egg during episode two Sunday night on HBO.

The hit mystery series recently returned for season four – titled “True Detective: Night Country” – and I personally really like it.

Opinions are all over the place, but I’m definitely a fan after having been given early access to it. You can read my full review here.

One of the things fans wondered going into the season was whether or not there’d be any ties to previous seasons.

It wouldn’t be unheard of. After all, Marty and Rust were briefly shown in a newspaper clipping in season three, and the show teased Rust’s history in Alaska with an Instagram post prior to season four premiering.

Theories immediately started circling about if Rust’s history might play into season four. While that remains unclear, his dad Travis Cohle was clearly confirmed in the second episode when Rose Aguineau named him.

It’s revealed Travis battled leukemia before seemingly killing himself and adding a paranormal element.

In #TrueDetective S1, Rust Cohle mentioned he used to live in Alaska with his dad and he had Leukemia



In #TrueDetective S4, there is a character named Travis Cohle pic.twitter.com/hGB5B3z6dG — Film Easter Eggs & Details (@FilmEasterEggs) January 22, 2024

What does the “True Detective” Easter egg mean?

Naturally, people are curious about what the connection to season one and the legendary Matthew McConaughey character means moving forward.

Will McConaughey reprise his role as Rust Cohle? Is it possible the man famous for season one returns in some kind of cameo role as the mystery unfolds?

My guess is the creators want everyone to keep watching to find out! As someone who has already watched the entire season, there’s not much I can say or will say further that’s not already in the review.

I’m not in the business of spoiling TV shows, but what I will say is similar theories were FLYING during season three.

People were convinced Woody Harrelson and McConaughey would make a return. It didn’t happen but would have certainly broken entertainment X if it had.

“True Detective: Night Country” dropped a great Easter egg tied to season one. (Credit: HBO)

I guess people will just have to keep watching the final four episodes to find out. Are you watching “True Detective: Night Country”? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what your thoughts are!