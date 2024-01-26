‘True Detective’ Season 4 Puts Up Solid Ratings, Despite NFL Competition

Videos by OutKick

“True Detective: Night Country” is drawing millions of viewers through the first two episodes of the season.

The fourth season of the hit HBO mystery series returned January 14th with Jodie Foster leading the way, and fans were amped up.

With roughly four years between seasons, viewers wanted to get back to the dark and sinister world of “True Detective.”

The ratings reflect that fact.

HBO sent me the new season of True Detective early, and I have some thoughts after cruising through it:



– The good

– The bad

– Absurd sex scene

– Collection of random observations

– A Yellowstone/Taylor Sheridan connection?



FULL REVIEW: https://t.co/lsJgYl7vqp pic.twitter.com/badHgkdY4h — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2024

“True Detective: Night Country” puts up big ratings.

The season four premiere was initially watched by two million people the night it aired, and that number has since increased to a staggering seven million viewers, according to Variety. Not a bad start at all, but it’s what’s happened since then that’s even more impressive.

The second episode of “Night Country” drew 2.6 million viewers last Sunday night before counting people who later streamed it, according to the same Variety report.

A lot of shows see the biggest number for the premiere and then a significant chunk generally drop off after finding out it’s not for them. The opposite is happening with “True Detective: Night Country.”

The viewership data is going up as the series advances forward.

“True Detective: Night Country” putting up solid ratings. (Credit: HBO)

The ratings are even more impressive when you consider HBO has to compete with the NFL on Sunday nights, and not regular season games.

“True Detective: Night Country” premiered during the wildcard round and episode two aired during the divisional playoff games.

Yet, Foster and everyone else involved in the incredibly dark and sinister conspiracy/mystery managed to bring in millions of viewers.

Whenever a show can generate millions of viewers going head-to-head with the NFL, you simply have to count that as a win.

Where things will get very interesting is on February 11th – the night of the Super Bowl. It’s when the fifth episode is slated to air, but who will be watching anything other than the Super Bowl?

Fortunately, there’s precedent. HBO dropped an episode of “The Last of Us” early in order to avoid competing with the NFL on the night of the Super Bowl. Could the same happen again? It’s very possible, and probably even likely.

As for season four, I can’t recommend it enough. I know opinions are a bit split on it, but I loved it by the time the credits rolled.

It’s probably the best overall mystery since season one, and Jodie Foster is excellent as the lead actress. Definitely give it a shot.

For those of you already watching, let me know what you think about season four at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I look forward to breaking down different theories.