‘True Detective’ Season 4 Premiere Sparks Social Media Frenzy, Fans Go Wild For Sinister Mystery

Videos by OutKick
“True Detective” is finally back, and social media is amped up.
The fourth season – “True Detective: Night Country” – premiered Sunday night on HBO, and after nearly a four year break, the incredible mystery saga has returned.
I had the opportunity to catch the new season with Jodie Foster early, and I really enjoyed it. It’s dark, sinister, unnerving and the best overall mystery since season one. Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and we can discuss further.
Now, the rest of the country has started the same journey.
Social media erupts for “True Detective” season four premiere.
Now, I don’t want to get into specifics and spoilers because the season is far too great to spoil for viewers. What I will say is the plot revolves around a group of men who go missing from a research center and are later found frozen to death.
In classic “True Detective” fashion, little is as it appears on the surface. That’s exactly what fans want, and the excitement on social media was obvious as the show trended.
Check out some of the best reactions below.
Do we think people are excited? Do we think “True Detective” fans are fired up and pumped for the mystery in “Night Country”?
I think the answer to that is obvious, and it’s yes. I don’t blame them. Trust me when I say they have no idea what’s coming, and that’s the best part about all of this.
Don’t even think about bribing me for inside information. It’s not going to happen. You will all enjoy the season with the rest of America, but just know it’s INSANE down the stretch.
The first episode perfectly set up what will be an outstanding fourth season, and I know fans are in for a wild and very nerve-racking ride. Did you watch it Sunday night? Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
“…and very nerve-racking ride”
It’s wracking, David H., not racking. Didn’t I tell you to stay away from Jameis inston? He eats Ws for breakfast. Oh look he did it again.
Meh. First episode was more forced woke bull shit. No thanks.