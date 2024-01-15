‘True Detective’ Season 4 Premiere Sparks Social Media Frenzy, Fans Go Wild For Sinister Mystery

Videos by OutKick

“True Detective” is finally back, and social media is amped up.

The fourth season – “True Detective: Night Country” – premiered Sunday night on HBO, and after nearly a four year break, the incredible mystery saga has returned.

I had the opportunity to catch the new season with Jodie Foster early, and I really enjoyed it. It’s dark, sinister, unnerving and the best overall mystery since season one. Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and we can discuss further.

Now, the rest of the country has started the same journey.

HBO sent me the new season of True Detective early, and I have some thoughts after cruising through it:



– The good

– The bad

– Absurd sex scene

– Collection of random observations

– A Yellowstone/Taylor Sheridan connection?



FULL REVIEW: https://t.co/lsJgYl7vqp pic.twitter.com/badHgkdY4h — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2024

Social media erupts for “True Detective” season four premiere.

Now, I don’t want to get into specifics and spoilers because the season is far too great to spoil for viewers. What I will say is the plot revolves around a group of men who go missing from a research center and are later found frozen to death.

In classic “True Detective” fashion, little is as it appears on the surface. That’s exactly what fans want, and the excitement on social media was obvious as the show trended.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

15 minutes into true detective season 4, we're back pic.twitter.com/6SMrjd52sQ — luca (@adultbuttman) January 15, 2024

pressing play on new true detective pic.twitter.com/gcItj3OYZ4 — Trevor (@rovertmurd) January 15, 2024

true detective night country…we have never been more back pic.twitter.com/zDApmmDc9q — ronaissance (@dazedlewis) January 15, 2024

TRUE DETECTIVE IS BACK pic.twitter.com/9ClwLQ8Qu0 — luca (@adultbuttman) January 15, 2024

the first episode of True Detective like…… pic.twitter.com/szIzyhqOo8 — Tate McRib (@AbeDiesAtTheEnd) January 15, 2024

I’m getting so locked in for True Detective. I’m solving this thing tonight. pic.twitter.com/9p4V5Edvlo — Lendsey Thomson (@LendseyT) January 15, 2024

IT IS TIME.



In Issa and Jodie we trust, #TrueDetective pic.twitter.com/lBe8gziR1k — William Sterling (@spooky_sterling) January 15, 2024

Jodie Foster is back solving creepy ass crimes and reviving True Detective in the process. Reader, I couldn’t be happier. Thank you, Night Country. pic.twitter.com/m8ibeRk5PK — Sean Mandell (@SeanMandell) January 15, 2024

New True Detective so excellent pic.twitter.com/B7gh4jkdUZ — Matías (@maticaps) January 15, 2024

The way this episode is starting out man. We are so fucking back. #TrueDetective pic.twitter.com/mcuxJx9wC3 — A Spike Spiegel Joint (@nellmatic) January 15, 2024

i think the true crime fanatics are gonna have a fit about true detective s4 going a lil paranormal…im so here for it. pic.twitter.com/6GwDEq3kXj — spacegirl ☭ (@friedawakeness) January 15, 2024

True Detective Night Country:

For me, nothing will ever live up to the magnetic, unhinged, misanthropic, charm of season one.

But the promise of this current season bled through the screen in episode one.

The leads look set to have the best chemistry since season one. pic.twitter.com/Z5mMc6TAJZ — Sam Duren (@Sam_Duren) January 15, 2024

Pretty good start from True Detective so far. Definitely an intriguing mystery case and I'm curious to see where it goes. #TrueDetective pic.twitter.com/pggjsjxpQe — Omari Daniels (@TheOtherBigO) January 15, 2024

New season of True Detective is an absolute banger. We are so back. pic.twitter.com/uVWs1UjuCE — Evan (@evanponter) January 15, 2024

True Detective new season vibes pic.twitter.com/e7TDnc5v3k — Tom Wright (@Tom_Wright12) January 15, 2024

Do we think people are excited? Do we think “True Detective” fans are fired up and pumped for the mystery in “Night Country”?

I think the answer to that is obvious, and it’s yes. I don’t blame them. Trust me when I say they have no idea what’s coming, and that’s the best part about all of this.

Don’t even think about bribing me for inside information. It’s not going to happen. You will all enjoy the season with the rest of America, but just know it’s INSANE down the stretch.

“True Detective” fans react to the premiere of “Night Country.” (Credit: HBO)

The first episode perfectly set up what will be an outstanding fourth season, and I know fans are in for a wild and very nerve-racking ride. Did you watch it Sunday night? Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.