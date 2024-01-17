‘True Detective’ Creator Deletes Insanely Stupid Tweet

Videos by OutKick

“True Detective: Night Country” creator Issa Lopez smashed the delete button after sending a very dumb tweet.

The fourth season of the hit HBO mystery series premiered this past Sunday on the network, and the early reviews were nothing short of incredible.

I personally loved the season, and while there are some flaws, the overall quality and mystery is outstanding.

HBO sent me the new season of True Detective early, and I have some thoughts after cruising through it:



– The good

– The bad

– Absurd sex scene

– Collection of random observations

– A Yellowstone/Taylor Sheridan connection?



“True Detective: Night Country” creator Issa Lopez deletes dumb tweet.

However, not all fans have loved it, and there’s been some negative reviews and backlash on social media.

That led Lopez for no reason at all to blame “bros” and hardcore fans for attempting to tank the show….without any evidence that’s the case!

“So, if you liked last night’s [episode] of [‘True Detective: Night Country‘], and have a Rotten Tomatoes account, maybe head over there and leave an audience review?. The bros and hardcore fanboys of [Season 1] have made it a mission to drag the rating down, and it’s kind of sad, considering all the 5 star ones,” Lopez tweeted before ultimately deciding to delete it, according to Variety.

It was probably smart to delete the tweet because it simply made no sense and there’s no proof to suggest it’s true.

She later took to X to clarify her frustration and tweeted, “OK. I removed a post. I despise review bombing of any kind, but A: our audience score in RT is much better now, and B: I used a generalization about who was bombing. And geralizations [sic’ are ALWAYS a mistake. And! SO MANY beautiful bros and TD S1 hard-core fans loved our ep 1!”

OK. I removed a post. I despise review bombing of any kind, but A: our audience score in RT is much better now, and B: I used a generalization about who was bombing. And geralizations are ALWAYS a mistake.

Why did Lopez feel this tweet was necessary?

Things like this situation with Lopez are always mind-boggling to me. What drove her to blame diehard fans and “bros” for trying to tank the reviews?

For the record, the show has a 93% rating from critics and 69% rating from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication. Yes, there’s a big gap, but 69% isn’t even that bad of a score on Rotten Tomatoes. It seems like she just got frustrated that fans might not have loved the premiere as much as she wanted, and that caused her to lash out.

It’s just stupid because there’s no proof “bros and hardcore fanboys” of the first season are responsible. I think the first season of “True Detective” is the greatest season of TV ever made, and I also loved season four, despite the few clear flaws it had. Claiming the “bros” are trying to take it down is just lazy at the end of the day.

“True Detective: Night Country” creator Issa Lopez deletes stupid tweet. (Credit: HBO)

The reality of the situation is not everyone is going to like a show or movie. Furthermore, every single “True Detective” season will always be measured against the first. That’s what happens when a network makes an all-time great season of TV.

It might not be fair and it might not be right. However, it’s going to happen. It doesn’t mean the show’s creator should be lashing out on social media like a teenager.

If you haven’t already dived into “True Detective: Night Country,” then I suggest you give it a shot. It’s the best overall mystery since season one, and Jodie Foster is truly outstanding. Something tells me most OutKick readers will really enjoy it. For those of you who have seen it, let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.