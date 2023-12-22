Sinister ‘True Detective’ Inside Look Promises Unbelievably Chilling And Unnerving Ride: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

A new look at “True Detective” season four has hit the web, and it will only send expectations soaring.

The fourth season of the hit HBO saga is titled “True Detective: Night Country” and hits the network January 14th.

It will be the first new episodes since an outstanding season three wrapped up in early 2019. It will be nearly five years between seasons. Time sure does fly when you’re having fun. 2019 feels like a different lifetime.

The good news is the fourth season with Jodie Foster looks like it’s going to be a very dark and sinister journey. The plot is described as follows:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

“True Detective” season four has a dark plot.

It’s also known the show will be influenced by the Dyatlov Pass incident in the former Soviet Union when hikers died for seemingly no reason and the mysterious disappearance of the crew of the Mary Celeste. If that doesn’t raise your antenna and grab your interest, then I’m guessing you simply don’t know great entertainment when you see it.

The new inside look promises an absolutely unnerving journey in season four. Give it a watch below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“Night Country” looks interesting.

“The Night Country….It takes us one by one.”

What a line to get the wrap things up right up at the end. Damn, it kind of sent a chill down my spine. It’s impossible to know whether or not “True Detective: Night Country” will live up to the hype until it’s released, but clearly, expectations are very high.

A group of missing men in Alaska and the dark night consuming the area is the kind of dark content people crave.

The darkness of season one is what made it so unbelievably epic. A similar vibe was carried throughout season three, and it appears season four will heavily lean into what HBO knows works.

“True Detective: Night Country” premieres January 14th on HBO. (Credit: HBO)

We’ll definitely have a full review here at OutKick once “Night Country” premieres. Let’s hope it’s not a massive disappointment. I’m not sure fans will be able to stomach that. Let me know your thoughts on the fourth season at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.