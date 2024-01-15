‘True Detective: Night Country’ Look Ahead Preview Promises Unbelievably Dark Mystery

Videos by OutKick

The first episode of “True Detective: Night Country” is in the books, and fans are jacked up for whatever comes next.

The premiere aired Sunday night on HBO, and as discussed earlier Monday morning, it took the entertainment world by storm.

A team of missing researchers (keeping this as spoiler free as possible) captivates the small Alaskan town of Ennis, and all bets are off as Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) attempt to get to the bottom of whatever happened during the long night.

Trust me when I say the chaos is only just getting started.

HBO sent me the new season of True Detective early, and I have some thoughts after cruising through it:



– The good

– The bad

– Absurd sex scene

– Collection of random observations

– A Yellowstone/Taylor Sheridan connection?



FULL REVIEW: https://t.co/lsJgYl7vqp pic.twitter.com/badHgkdY4h — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2024

“True Detective: Night Country” look ahead trailer promises carnage.

What’s coming next? My lips are sealed for the most part (you can check out my review above), but the trailer for the rest of the season promises fans they’re in for a very dark journey.

Smash the play button, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Expectations for the new season of “True Detective” were through the roof ahead of its Sunday night premiere. Fans waited nearly four years for new episodes.

Now, it’s 2024, and the mystery takes viewers to a small isolated Alaskan town where a group of researchers mysteriously came under some kind of attack and went missing.

If that doesn’t juice your pulse a little bit, then you might want to check to make sure you’re still breathing and alive.

“True Detective: Night Country” look ahead trailer promises a very dark ride. (Credit: HBO)

I know what comes next, and despite that, I’m still amped to watch it play out as the rest of the country does. Did you like the premiere? Hate it? Have some thoughts all over the place about it? Good news for all of you! You can hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and we can get into all of it. Until then, keep running down different theories through episode two.