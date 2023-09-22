‘True Detective’ Fans Hit With Bad News About Season 4 Release Date

Videos by OutKick

“True Detective” fans are in for some big disappointment if they expect season four this year.

HBO released a teaser for the fourth season of the legendary crime-thriller series back in April. At that time, it was announced the new season with Jodie Foster would premiere in 2023.

That means there would be a more than four year break between season three and “True Detective: Night Country.”

“True Detective” season four isn’t close to premiering.

However, it appears that is no longer the case. Screen Rant reported January 2024 is “the earliest” the show will return to HBO because of the ongoing strikes.

That means fans are still several months away *AT BEST* from getting the premiere episode of “True Detective: Night Country.”

That’s not news any fan of the show was hoping to hear.

Strikes impact “True Detective: Night Country” premiere.

Having to wait until 2024 for season four of “True Detective” is absolutely brutal. Season three aired in 2019. The world was literally a different place back then.

People were full of joy and happiness. Nobody knew of the looming disaster that would be the pandemic.

Now, it looks like the strikes will push back the fourth season, and nobody is happy about it. Nobody is especially happy about it because the new season sounds awesome.

The plot is described as, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Go ahead and inject that plot right into my veins!

Hopefully, “True Detective: Night Detective” drops as soon as possible in 2024. Fans will be ready to riot if they’re forced to wait until next summer, and I won’t blame them if they do.