Troy football is wearing some awesome throwback helmets this weekend. And Michigan State fans are not happy about it. The Trojans are ripping off the Spartans for the special occasion and fans in The Great Lake State are fuming.

Troy announced on Wednesday that it will be paying homage to its 1987 DII National Championship team during its game against Southern Miss on Saturday. To do so, it is breaking out some new lids that modernize a traditional logo.

They look awesome, and the team’s hype video puts some of their history into context.

Troy State University, NCAA Division II Football Champions of 1987!#RiseToBuild | #OneTROY ⚔️🏈 pic.twitter.com/WreAWs9kFZ — Troy Trojans Football (@TroyTrojansFB) October 6, 2022

Although the helmets are absolutely beautiful, they have sparked significant controversy. The Trojans logo looks eerily similar to the Spartans of Michigan State. And there’s a reason for that.

It is the same logo.

Michigan State owns the trademark to the famous logo — and the Spartans beat the Trojans in the Trojan War, so they also have historical hierarchy. However, Troy has been granted permission to wear the logo on its helmets this weekend. It can be worn as an alternate during one week, but it cannot be used as a primary logo.

Despite the authorization given from Sparty to the school in Alabama, the Green and White faithful up north are not happy. Michigan State fans are furious with Troy, even though the helmets look incredible and imitation is the highest form of flattery.

Here are some of the best reactions from Michigan State fans about Troy’s “throwback” helmets:

Ummmm is that not a trademarked logo??? pic.twitter.com/nK1ZyEk1mQ — Ᏸ𝓻𝜶𝑛𝒹𝞼𝑛 (@BPage15) October 5, 2022

Yall are welcome to use that old logo 😂 — Alan Good (@ADGsings) October 5, 2022

WORD FOR WORD, BAR FOR BAR pic.twitter.com/bxNjs1PTI4 — 🍑 at Spartan Stadium (@PeachJames_) October 5, 2022

I was like “MSU is wearing red against OSU? Weird flex but ok.” — Joe Nagy (@naggs) October 5, 2022

When you cheat on a test and don’t change a damn thing — 〽️SU 〽️averick (@krispydale000) October 5, 2022

You stole Spartans from Greece. — AlphonsoMango AMAB (@BryanMillsFist) October 5, 2022

The red and chrome is niceee. But nothing compares to the green and white version 😉 pic.twitter.com/ObowCQjcFy — Spartan Dood (@spartan_dood) October 5, 2022

Going to sparty like its 1987 — Brigadier🪖Bronco (@BrigadierBronco) October 5, 2022

No matter how you feel about the logo controversy, there is no denying that Troy’s buckets are straight flames. They are arguably, if not definitively, better than the normal helmets. The Trojans will be looking good on the field on Saturday. Sorry, Sparty.