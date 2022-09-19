Troy Aikman Rips UCLA Fans For Not Showing Up To Games

Pasadena was Ghost Town on Saturday when the UCLA Bruins welcomed South Alabama to Rose Bowl Stadium, where the stands were as empty as a Week 3 college lecture hall.

The lack of fans was well documented on social media as the world of college football bonded by mocking LA’s predictably absent football scene.

This is a pic from the Rose Bowl today from @JonathanAdams.



pic.twitter.com/4XQFo78US7 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 17, 2022

Former NFL and UCLA quarterback Troy Aikman was peeved by the lack of school spirit that popped out on the television broadcast and called it an “embarrassment” for the Bruins program.

“This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl in 1988 when we were the #1 team in the country,” Aikman said.

“Anyone else at UCLA think it’s time for an on-campus 30,000-seat stadium? Of course, if we can’t play better than we did today, it would be half-empty too,” he added.

Weir also noted the disappointingly small crowd against Bowling Green two weeks ago tallied at 27,143 fans, an all-time-low attendance number at the Rose Bowl. Saturday’s crowd was netted at 29,344 fans.

As OutKick’s Grayson Weir noted, Saturday’s contest was fighting an uphill battle with Bruins students still away from campus based on their academic calendar. As well as the Rose Bowl being 30 miles away from UCLA’s campus, access for students was scant. And there’s no sign that it will get better for the Bruins for the rest of the season.

UCLA’s non-conference slate may make their 3-0 start dilute its merit, but having attendance numbers this pathetic still marks an all-time-low moment.