Troy Aikman Offers Up Wild Comparison For Mac Jones

The biggest question surrounding the New England Patriots heading into the season is whether or not Mac Jones will take a step in the right direction in year two. Reports have suggested Jones and the Patriots’ offense haven’t been stellar during training camp, but NFL veteran Troy Aikman isn’t worried for the young QB.

Being a three-time Super Bowl champ, Aikman certainly understands what it takes to be a successful quarterback in the NFL. Speaking with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Aikman made it clear he believes Jones possesses the qualities to be great.

Aikman went on to compare the former Alabama star to Tom Brady, which is the highest compliment any young QB could hope for.

“I like Mac Jones; I really do. I think he possesses everything you need to win in the NFL,” Aikman explained. “He’s a lot like Tom [Brady] that way, which has not been a surprise as to why he ended up in New England.”

As Brady’s successor in New England, Jones will always be compared to Brady in one way or another. To hear Aikman say Jones has Brady-esque qualities will make Patriots fans happy while fans of other teams will collectively roll their eyes.

Aikman was also sure to note that the coaching staff will play a big role in Jones’ success, as coaching staffs do for every quarterback in the NFL. The veteran said Bill Belichick is “the best to have ever done it,” so he isn’t too concerned about the changing of coordinators in New England heading into the season.

Jones was a Pro Bowler his rookie season completing 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns.