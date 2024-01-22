Troy Aikman Is All In On Jim Harbaugh To The NFL

Videos by OutKick

The football world is eagerly waiting to find out if Jim Harbaugh will remain the head football coach at Michigan or if he’ll make his return to the NFL. But there’s no question which camp Troy Aikman is in.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster made that very clear on Saturday.

Harbaugh was in Baltimore to show support for his brother, John, during the Ravens’ divisional matchup against the Houston Texans. When the camera panned to the Jim, both Aikman and booth-mate Joe Buck gave their thoughts.

“There’s Jim, sweating through this on a cold day in Baltimore. In-between interviews, I guess,” Buck said.

"I hope we see [Jim Harbaugh] in the NFL next year." – Troy Aikman pic.twitter.com/waDSsyVFjs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 20, 2024

Harbaugh has interviewed with multiple NFL teams — including the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons — since Michigan won the Natty earlier this month.

“I hope we see him in the NFL next year. He’s going to make someone a heck of a football coach,” Aikman said. “He’s won everywhere he’s been, beginning when he began his coaching career at the University of San Diego. But congratulations to him on his national championship.”

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Harbaugh coached in the NFL from 2011-14 and was even named Coach of the Year his first season. He led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, but lost 34-31 to the Ravens.

Harbaugh took the reins at Michigan in 2015, but his last three years were particularly successful. Since 2021, he’s led the Wolverines to three wins over Ohio State, three consecutive Big Ten titles and one National Championship.

Now that Jim Harbaugh’s done everything there is to do in college, maybe he’s ready to chase that Super Bowl ring.

