Trophy Wife Pushes Back At Trolls By Fully Embracing Gold Digger Label

On paper Kathleen Post looks like your average social media influencer hustling to grow her brand. She’s racked up hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok and churns out content that shows a well to do lifestyle along with a love of fashion and makeup.

The type of content that people mindlessly scroll through on a daily basis. There appears to be a brand deal or two in the mix along with the whole product promoting shop her look hustle going on.

But Kathleen is more than a social media influencer. She’s a trophy wife and a gold digger. Some might call that the complete package. I’ll leave that up to the experts to sort out.

What I can say is that the gold digger label doesn’t bother her at all. In fact, she’s fully embraced the label. A troll tried really hard to toss the insult her way and she flipped it on them like any veteran trophy wife would.

The insult came in the form of a comment on a piece of her content. It read, “Your the gold digger type.” Fighting words? You better believe it.

Watch Out There’s A Trophy Wife Coming Through And She’s Not Slowing Down

Kathleen, who is from Indianapolis and married her college boyfriend in 2015, responded with a video correcting the troll’s spelling in the caption, showing off her enormous rock, and calling herself a trophy wife with a hashtag.

There you have it. A quick, to the point, response that adds more content to feed the algorithm. This trophy wife is going places.

I’m not sure if the gold digger comment was supposed to cause Kathleen to crawl into a hole somewhere and delete her social media accounts. Never to be heard from again.

That was never going to happen. If anything it gave Kathleen Post a new angle with the whole trophy wife label and with a new angle comes new content.

Good luck slowing the trophy wife content machine down now.