Trish Stratus Joins Bikini 2023 Season, Saturday Night Ladies Steer Scramble Is Awesome & Shohei Is Having An Insane Season

Videos by OutKick

Let’s start with this submersible submarine thing that’s missing

Look, I completely understand why rich people want to do rich people things so they can brag in social settings about the cool things they do in life, but with such behavior comes the risk that you’re dead 13,000 feet at the bottom of the ocean.

I have seen the Titanic movie. I know how it ends. I’ve seen enough on the Internet to know it looks like an old boat sitting at the bottom of the ocean. I’m good. I’ll sit my fat ass on the patio this time of year and be just fine.

Now we have “Mr. Titanic” himself, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and four others missing on the submarine.

This is like going to space. I’m out. If you want to go live on Mars or the Moon, go for it. I have a nice garden, great neighbors, a great family and I love my job blogging about others who are out there filling up their social resumes.

Now, I have been in some risky situations like sitting behind Mario Andretti in a two-seater flying around Indianapolis Motor Speedway at like 180 mph and going up in the Goodyear Blimp for a ride over Akron, but both adrenaline junkie moments were with organizations with proven track records.

I’ve also gone down into a coal mine in Scranton, PA on one of those tiny shaft cars like the mine workers would ride on. Never again. Looking back, that’s one I don’t need to experience again.

This Titan thing is being described as being “experimental.”

I’m out, dawg. I’ll gladly let some YouTube influencers go first for the views.

Y’all please watch this. It’s a CBS story that aired a while back about that submarine that is now missing. The creators of that missing submarine are DEEPLY unserious. pic.twitter.com/B6JriITyZj — Marie, MSN, APRN, FNP-C (@FnpMarieOH) June 19, 2023

10U house ball update

Last night, our team won 10-9. It was a wild game. It featured multiple wild plays, youth umpires missing clear tags of runners (I didn’t say a word), coaches (me) forgetting how many outs there were, our catcher taking a fastball off the top of his knee and shooting it into the opponent’s on-deck circle, balls hitting bats as kids were trying to get out of the way of pitches (yes, one went into play and the batter reached first) and just a bunch of other stuff that left me exhausted.

I don’t get paid enough for that kind of game.

It was a comeback win and the boys are now 9-4.

Up next: The biggest game of our season against a team that we’ve played just once and it was a loss. This one will be interesting.

Funny stories from the text group

Diesel writes this morning:

So [Mrs. Diesel] just texted me this….

So funny story…I thought I brought a grape Celsius to work this morning. But NO it was a purple White Claw🤦🏻‍♀️

Kinsey:

Yeah, right. What a booze hound.

Moving along, say what you want about Super Alpha Nick Adams, but you can’t accuse him of being boring on the Internet

Adams writes:

After receiving a hero’s welcome back at the clubhouse, I saw one of the beta’s wives with her arms outstretched, offering me an ice-cold Yuengling. I accepted but told her I was embarrassed for her. I told her she should cut her losses while she still can. She agreed and then asked me a question I did NOT see coming. “Nick, can I call you Nick? What are you doing for the couples nine and dine scramble next week, Nick?” She said, blushing and looking down at her feet.

Easily the greatest golf story I’ve ever read on here. Turn it into a movie. https://t.co/unHfWYf53t — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 19, 2023

Talk about being on a heater

According to Fox5, the Caesars visitor hits on Saturday afternoon for $400,000. Nice win. I would be at the bar crushing fun drinks, but this person decided to stay hot. 10 minutes later, the visitor hits for $200,000.

That’s right, we’re up to $600k in a matter of like 30 minutes.

Did the person hit the road and get the hell out of town? Nope.

Sunday at 11 p.m. the same person wins another $400k.

One weekend, one million dollars.

Now I need to know how much he/she was pumping into the machines. Are we talking crazy luck or are we talking about someone with a degenerate lifestyle who hits $400k jackpots and then plays $500k right back through?

You might notice in the photo below the person was playing $100 spins and five at a time. I’m no mathematician, but $500 spins have to add up fairly quickly.

The winning streak continued into the next day, when the lucky player hit another $400,000 video poker jackpot at Caesars at 11 p.m.



https://t.co/XC64KifsdY — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) June 20, 2023

Getting dialed in for the second-half surge

• Kevin in Gibsonia, PA writes:

New skins for the Honda. Ready for league night for the next five years.

War on Thistle

• Jim M. in W. Lafayette, IN writes:

I feel your pain. I fight thistles in my garden areas always. I think there must have been a thistle farm here before it became houses.

Pulling them is almost worthless because they do have an immensely long and interconnected root system – so when your hands get stabbed during the pull, the root is saying I’m coming back in just a little while. Roundup does not kill them.

What I was told by a gardening pro was to get a sprayer, add equal parts of Roundup and Ortho extra strength Weed B Gone. Add a few drops of dishwashing soap, and then spray each individual plant. Be careful, it will kill anything. And I do mean anything.

• Gerard W. writes:

Spray those thistles in the fall with spray that has 2 4D in it. Thistles are winter annuals much like dandelions. Winter annuals need sprayed in the fall. You don’t need to burn down the whole bed.

Kinsey:

I assume both methods will also kill off this super thistle stuff that has thorns that will go through two sets of gloves. That shit is pure evil. This IS WAR.

MLB blackouts

• Glyn writes:

As far as watching games if you are using tablet or smart TV, you can use VPN to to be located somewhere that is not blacked out. I use Nord but there are others.

• Dom Z. in Scottsdale, AZ writes:

If the Tigers, Guardians. and the Reds are blacked out on MLB TV those teams must be Over the Air somewhere near you. Check local stations. I bet you can pick the games up with a digital TV antenna for free. At least a limited schedule. Also, check local cable. They would have the game if blacked out on MLB TV.

Kinsey:

This is Bally Sports territory. Unlike how some of these other markets are bringing the games to local stations, that has not happened in this area.

• Tom writes:

You’ll thank me. Download Kodi install build find sports. Poof.

How about some Braves love?

• Eddie from Acworth writes:

I know you love the Reds-but cmon, give my Atlanta Braves some love:

Month of June:

12-3

7.5 runs a game (just outscored the Rockies 40-12 in 4 games-in Atlanta-NOT Colorado)

32 homers

WAR 5.8 (next closest team is Tx at 4.5)

2023:

46-26, 2nd best record in baseball

1st in homers (126)

1st in slugging

1st in OPS

3rd in runs

The record for 450′ homers in a season is 19. The Braves already have 15!! They are basically destroying baseballs.

Oh, and provided he stays healthy, they also have the MVP of the league in Ronald Acuna Jr who is must-watch TV.

This has made my countdown to football season much easier to handle!

Thanks for Screencaps and GO BRAVES!

Kinsey:

Nice season, Eddie. Let me bask in the glow of a plus-.500 record and a first-place lead for a few weeks and then I’ll move on to football.

President Franklin

• Chris A. writes:

Of course, Benjamin Franklin was never POTUS, so please tell me the mention of him in the 6/16 Screencaps was tongue-in-cheek, otherwise I will have to prescribe one month of watching Jeopardy! for your reading audience.

I want to wish a very happy Father’s Day to our greatest president and the man who is the father of freedom, democracy, electricity, and America itself.



Happy Father’s Day President Franklin. We miss you more than you can ever know pic.twitter.com/fZoQREchCp — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) June 18, 2023

Betting on youth baseball

• Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston writes:

That Reddit post sounds a lot like fantasy football & how it can make you root against your team. I have never seen anything like that at any of the tourneys I have been to. And amongst my son’s teammates’ dads we’ve had lots of avid gamblers and for many years one was a bookie.

This summer we’re combining college tours with our HS baseball travels. My son is a rising junior so to get his wheels turning on colleges we’re touring every school where he plays. Two weeks ago we were in San Marcos. Texas State was nice and we squeezed in a gorgeous float down the Guadalupe River. This past weekend at TCU… our tour was awesome, what a beautiful campus. But check out the janky patchwork turf that the Frogs put over their plate area.

Renting their great ballpark like this should embarrass them. They can afford to have a turf mat made for that area. Oh and we squeezed in a Blue Jays @ Rangers game too. Next up… Sam Houston State, HBU, Texas A&M, Blinn & LSU.

Tipping…heads up!

Last week, after an enjoyable dinner out at a local restaurant, I encountered yet another tactic in the tip assault. When I was presented the bill for my party of six, there was a line on there indicating that a 20% “gratuity” had been added.

That charge was fine by me.

When the waiter appeared a few minutes later with the credit card receipt for my signature, guess what? There was a blank on there, labeled “tip”! This restaurant does not serve alcohol, so their play cannot be based on the hope that drunk patrons will fall for this attempted double dip into their credit card accounts.

I’m sharing this ploy with Screencaps readers just to put everyone on alert that there is yet one more scam out there, waiting for anyone who may be distracted enough to overlook the “gratuity” charge and add a “tip.” As Sgt. Esterhaus often cautioned on Hill Street Blues, “Let’s be careful out there.”

Vintage Pizza Hut dine-in experience ALERT!

There are times I hate Facebook’s algorithm suggesting all sorts of dumb stuff. And then there are nights when this beauty passes by my feed.

The first thing I noticed: The paper towel, salt, pepper, parmesan, and red pepper organization. That’s all the intel I need about the Hillsboro, OH Pizza Hut.

That all. What a LOADED Screencaps. I had no choice but to dump out several emails here or it was going to be a crazy week.

The sun is out, the summer temps are here and the baseball is heating up. Did you know I’m now a BIG baseball fan (now that my team is winning)? I might even drive around after dark tonight listening to 700 WLW like when I was in my 20s and trying to catch Reds games.

Have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

On June 9, the @Reds were 29-35 and 5.0 games back.



They have since won 9 straight and are now alone in first.



They are the first team in MLB history to go from being 5+ games under .500 and 5.0+ games out of first to being alone in first place in fewer than 10 games. pic.twitter.com/p64QNJ4SnI — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 20, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Risking life-threatening injuries for $200 bucks sounds like a helluva Saturday night.



A few of them are probably regretting the liquid courage. 🎥 therowdymaverick pic.twitter.com/BnzkMcbkgt — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 20, 2023

Records are meant to be broken! All time team total ✅ All time overall total ✅ Guinness Book of World Record for shots purchased by one person ✅. @ToddGraves head fry cook from @raisingcanes out here supporting @LSUbaseball. Congrats on the new record. #RoccosOmaha #Cws2023 pic.twitter.com/jKi2aWEj4S — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 19, 2023

If only there was something to prevent the sun from being in your eyes… pic.twitter.com/wCgMbGsXR1 — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 20, 2023

Literally zero players. The comparison does not exist.



Shohei of the NFL is like if Patrick Mahomes also played defense and was Nick Bosa off the edge. https://t.co/e8CZoe4y6U — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) June 19, 2023

STILL don’t believe this is talked about enough…



This is insane.



🤯 https://t.co/tUz1l5bo49 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 19, 2023

Didn't think umpires could move like this, but we we're proven wrong🤘 pic.twitter.com/5ayj2OtqPM — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) June 20, 2023

An iconic dual auto for any collection 🤩



Buy this Ken Griffey Jr./Mickey Mantle Autographed Card now in our Marketplace: https://t.co/91rrsmG9FV pic.twitter.com/mj5js7T68w — Goldin (@GoldinCo) June 19, 2023

1952 Topps Mantle Found In Cheese Box Could Bring Plenty of Jack For Wisconsin Man >>> https://t.co/unNIuqcU0o pic.twitter.com/k65v44QH3Z — Sports Collectors Daily (@SportsCollector) June 18, 2023

Hand Painted Signed @TomBrady Jersey 🧑‍🎨🎨



Bid now in our June Sports Elite Auction: https://t.co/zhsTf416k7 pic.twitter.com/klZwUFRcfg — Goldin (@GoldinCo) June 19, 2023

How fast would this entire announcing crew be canceled today? 😂



Life was a bit different in 1978. pic.twitter.com/ajul7vugf2 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 19, 2023

This is Hall of Fame QB Bob Waterfield of the @RamsNFL utilizing a "vitalator" respirator machine.



The year that this photo was taken was ________? pic.twitter.com/H4jtANnmou — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 20, 2023

SHAQ showed up at a Home Depot in East Las Vegas last week and surprised two ladies by paying for their new washing machine and dryer pic.twitter.com/UhRQqgo2Gg — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) June 20, 2023

April 14, 1865 – Abraham Lincoln Deathbed Blanket Threads From The Petersen Boarding House – CAG Certified 🛏️



Bid now in our Weekly Auction, which ends on 06/22: https://t.co/oDel0tSvOt pic.twitter.com/pgsqlRUcAE — Goldin (@GoldinCo) June 19, 2023

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S | Price: $208,785

–

For More Info: https://t.co/kOClQtHQ0g pic.twitter.com/LBUlWmPaXA — dupontregistry (@duPontREGISTRY) June 20, 2023

Now live at BaT Auctions: 1979 Toyota Land Cruiser HJ45 Pickup. https://t.co/KgsTH1yKD0 pic.twitter.com/mohAeNvGwX — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) June 19, 2023

My car is the same spec as the one on the cover of October 1981 Road & Track pic.twitter.com/9YOJMZ55fU — Jacob Cirulis (@BuddyrooAv) June 18, 2023

the prichard co., storm lake, iowa, 1987 pic.twitter.com/PaleqnDtHl — old roadside pics (@oldroadside) June 20, 2023

My mother had my grandfather's Hamilton Railway Special pocket watch repaired (for $508.25) and gave it to me for Father's Day. What an incredible watch, and it brings back a lot of memories I shared with my Grandpa Cade. pic.twitter.com/DsflmVnBCL — Kyle Trendel® GCO (@B_Town_Sands) June 20, 2023

Nobody’s talking about the death of shoe shines. (h/t @JamesInLasVegas) Here are 10 more things slowly going away in Las Vegas: https://t.co/9kJ63WMKWg pic.twitter.com/lQmxUJatXH — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) June 20, 2023

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Ok Vegas people, is stealing Peanut Butter on Fremont at Walgreens a problem requiring it to be locked up? Higher priced items wide open.🤷‍♂️ @VitalVegas pic.twitter.com/I2OLB9vAa9 — Bobby Z (@z72917378) June 18, 2023

It might just be me but I want no part of the Viral Chopped Italian Sub. I’ll take my Atlantic City White House Sub 100 times out of 100!! pic.twitter.com/wimoWu2WES — Matt Groark (@groarkboysbbq) June 20, 2023

Leah Shutkever has broken the record for the fastest time to eat a burrito three times 🌯 pic.twitter.com/bUwoOmGesb — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 19, 2023