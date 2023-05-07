Tributes Pour In For Vida Blue, Former A’s & Giants Great Who Has Passed Away At The Age Of 73

Videos by OutKick

Former A’s great Vida Blue has died, according to the team. Blue pitched for Oakland from 1969-77 and won three World Series with the Athletics. He also won the 1971 MVP and Cy Young award. He was 73 years old.

“There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue,” the Oakland A’s wrote on Twitter. “He was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A’s Hall of Famer. Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time.”

A statement from the Oakland A's on the passing of Vida Blue. pic.twitter.com/fAMIU7MHCO — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 7, 2023

1971 AL Cy Young Award winner, 1971 AL MVP, six-time All-Star and a three-time World Series champion.



MLB Network mourns the passing of Vida Blue. pic.twitter.com/TOVrIk12jy — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 7, 2023

The A’s traded Blue following the 1977 season to the San Francisco Giants. He pitched for the Giants for three seasons and started the 1978 All-Star Game for the National League. He became the first pitcher in history to start the All-Star Game for both leagues.

The Giants traded him to the Kansas City Royals following the 1982 season.

Blue pitched one season in Kansas City. Along with three other players, Major League Baseball suspended Blue for the 1984 season after spending three months in prison on a drug charge related to an attempted coacaine purchase.

Blue returned for one more season in 1985, pitching for the Giants. Following his playing career, he remained involved in baseball in the Bay Area, joining NBC Sports Bay Area as a baseball analyst.

Former pitcher Vida Blue of the Oakland Athletics speaks as he is inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame before the game against the Texas Rangers at the RingCentral Coliseum on September 21, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Vida Blue is not in the Hall of Fame despite great career with the A’s, Royals and Giants

Despite his strong career, Blue is not a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. He believes his issues with substance abuse contributed to his exclusion.

“I had some issues in my life that might have had a tendency to sway voting,” Blue said after falling off the Hall of Fame ballot in 1995, according to CBS Sports. “There are some guys in the Hall of Fame who don’t have halos.”

Players in MLB history to have all of the following in their career:



– MVP

– Cy Young Award

– 3+ WS Titles

– 200+ Wins



Vida Blue. That’s it.



RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qjaZlGg4eP — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) May 7, 2023

Blue had his issues, but most in the game had tremendous respect for him as a player and a person.

Tributes continue to come in on Sunday following the announcement of his passing.

Vida Blue rest in peace, my mentor, hero, and friend. I remember watching a 19 year old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) May 7, 2023

One of the GREAT ones…Vida Blue!

We will miss you. I’m glad I had the opportunity to meet you a handful of times during my career. Rest easy! https://t.co/rTne02EKDZ — Roger Clemens (@rogerclemens) May 7, 2023

We are heartbroken. Vida Blue was a mythical figure. An otherworldly talent with a tongue just as sharp as that hammer. A heroes hero. Vida will be missed dearly. I know he hung on for that last anniversary celebration like the absolute gamer he was.



Rest easy Mr. Blue. pic.twitter.com/qO2wjO1nxk — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) May 7, 2023

The #SFGiants are saddened to learn of the passing of six-time All-Star and longtime Bay Area pitcher Vida Blue. Our deepest condolences go to the Blue family, his friends and all those whose lives he touched. pic.twitter.com/gI7k1N68Mv — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 7, 2023

We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Vida Blue. We send our deepest condolences to Vida's family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hzi8V3SSnF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 7, 2023

Absolutely heartbroken that my friend, the great Vida Blue, has passed away! Vida will be featured in our upcoming exhibit celebrating baseball’s BLACK ACES! My condolences to his family and legion of fans!🙏🏾 @Athletics @SFGiants @MLB @MLBPA @Royals @NLBMuseumKC @Dsmoke34 RT pic.twitter.com/v23Qopx9vS — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) May 7, 2023