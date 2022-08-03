Trey Mancini Hits Towering Home Run In First Astros Start, Houston Wins

The Trey Mancini era in Houston is off and running.

The former Baltimore Orioles star, who was traded to the Astros earlier this week, homered in his second at-bat with the team Wednesday afternoon against the Red Sox.

Mancini made his debut with the Astros on Tuesday, pinch-hitting in the ninth inning and grounding out in an eventual 2-1 loss. He made his first start Wednesday, clobbering a two-run bomb to left in the second inning to give Houston a 4-0 lead. They would go on to win, 6-1.

Mancini played the first six years of his career in Baltimore and was a fixture in the O’s lineup this season, posting a 114 OPS+ in 401 plate appearances with 10 home runs.

Trey Mancini didn’t wait long to hit his first Astros home run. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

He missed the entire 2020 season after being diagnosed with colon cancer, but returned last year to belt 21 home runs in 147 games. He was also the only the only player on the present-day roster to play a playoff game at Camden Yards.

Ironically, Mancini’s first career big league home run (and hit) also came against the Red Sox back in 2016.