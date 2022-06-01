Trey Lance Stands Up to Media

Trey Lance, the presumed starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, didn’t mince words when members of the media began asking him whether he’s ready for the challenge.

Earlier this week, Lance told reporters, “In the most respectful way possible, it doesn’t change how I feel about you guys as people, but it’s not my job to care what you guys say or anyone else on social media.

“For me, I care about what the guys in the locker room think and what my coaching staff thinks.”

So if he’s telling the truth, Lance has his priorities straight. He wants to perform for his teammates and his coaches, and if he does, then the media chatter will quiet all on its own.

In the meantime, the media are right to probe into the QB situation in San Francisco because it’s just so odd. The team drafted Lance third overall last year, yet kept him on the bench in favor of veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, even after he sustained a painful thumb injury on his throwing hand late in the season.

Though Garoppolo has led the Niners to two NFC Championship Games in three years and one Super Bowl appearance, the team still hopes that a trading partner for Garoppolo will soon appear and that Lance will be ready to start for them in 2022.

Lance hails from Minnesota and played two seasons at North Dakota State. He opted out of most of the COVID season, which means he last took a game snap in October 2020. So his on-field mechanics may still be a bit rusty, but his media game is already on point.