Trevor Story Agrees To 6-Year, $140M Deal With Boston Red Sox

Free-agent Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract, ESPN reports.

It includes an opt-out after the fourth year that can be negated if a seventh-year club option is exercised, which would make the contract worth a total of $160 million, MLB.com reports.

Story hit a crowded free-agent field — that included fellow shortstops Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Javier Baez and Corey Seager — with a resume featuring two All-Star Games, two Silver Slugger awards and MVP votes during the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons. The 29-year-old built his career with the Colorado Rockies.

But with Opening Day is set for April 7 at Yankee Stadium, Story will likely be in an unfamiliar spot as he learns a new position.

In 745 Major League games, Story has played exclusively at shortstop, but the team has Xander Bogaerts at shortstop and MLB.com reports that Story is likely headed to second base.

Trevor Story (27) of the Colorado Rockies acknowledges the crowd as the team walks around the warning track after their final home game and win over the Washington Nationals at Coors Field on September 29, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images).

Bogaerts told MLB.com just days ago that he was excited about the possibility of the Red Sox adding Story, an impact right-handed bat, to the team.

“He’s a big bat. We know what he does defensively already. I think that bat would play really well at Fenway just with that short porch over there,” Bogaerts said. “He has a nice swing that’s kind of built for that. It would be nice if we could get an addition like that after some of the big names that we lost to free agency or traded away. That’s a big boy. That’s a big bat right there. That’s an impact player.”

MLB.com reports that the acquisition of Story not only cushions the Red Sox in their quest to build off last season’s deep playoff run, but it gives the club insurance in the event Bogaerts exercises his opt-out clause at the end of the 2022 season – he is signed with the Sox through ’25 and has a club option for ’26.

Story is a two-time All-Star and also owns two Silver Slugger Awards, having his best season in 2018 when he hit .291 with 37 homers, 42 doubles and a .914 OPS. He has finished in the top 10 in the National League in Baseball Reference WAR three times, most recently in ’20.

MLB.com reports the club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical.

