Trevor Noah On Kyrie Irving Not Being Eligible To Play: Stuff Like This Makes Zero Sense

No less than Trevor Noah of Comedy Central is even confused by why Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving isn’t eligible to play in home games.

Irving is unvaccinated and the Nets were fined $50,000 just for letting him in the locker room. Keep in mind, New York has lifted its vaccine mandate.

“(NYC) Mayor Eric Adams has lifted the rule that you have to be vaccinated to attend indoor events. OK? That’s gone,” Noah said on his show. “But there is still a rule that you have to be vaccinated to go to your workplace. So if someone’s job is at an indoor (venue), they can’t go to work. But they can show up to work to watch their colleagues do their thing.”

Makes sense. Or actually, no. It doesn’t make sense at all.

“I don’t care how COVID complaint you are. Shit like this makes zero sense,” Noah said. “Can we agree on that? Can we agree?

“So, Kyrie can go inside, not wear a mask, even hug a teammate, but he cannot play? I don’t get it. Does the ball have a weak immune system? I mean, it’s crazy, think about it. Kyrie can’t play, but he can sit in the stands, like a fan.

“And then as a fan, what happens if he gets picked to take the halfcourt shot to win the car? Can he do that? What are those rules? How does this work?”

In other words, both sides of the political aisle see how foolish all this is. Well, except for maybe the bird-brains who have been voted to office to make all these big decisions.