Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Takes On The Bayou, Kay Adams Joins Jags Cheerleaders, Wild High School Catch & Daniel Jones’ Eyes Has The Internet Talking

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps, and Happy National Seafood Bisque Day! Seriously, that’s the big day today. What the hell am I supposed to do with that? Thank God for the Jaguars and for people like Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Lawrence and Kay Adams.

I do love a good seafood bisque, though. Oyster and Lobster are the two GOATS in the bisque world, by the way. In that order, too.

OK, enough bisque talk (for now), let’s jump into the weekend because — as ya’ll know — Thursdays during the fall are the official start of the weekend.

We have a halfway decent TNF game tonight between the Jaguars and Saints. Not great, but not the worst. We’ll get to Trevor Lawrence, wife Marissa and Queen Kay Adams here in a bit. It’s been a while, Kay.

I’d also like to have a serious discussion about Daniel Jones, because I didn’t realize how weird he looked until just recently. I feel bad, but it’s also not just me because the internet is talking right now and they’re equally concerned. We give a voice to the people around here, so I’ll do just that.

We’ll also head down to the high school ranks and then check in on Disneyland, where Americans continued their hot streak of beating the crap out of each other over the weekend

Seriously, we’re on a ROLL right now. Probably a good sign of things to come.

Grab a drink, wish my daughter a happy birthday and maybe wish me luck while you’re at it as I prepare the estate for a full-blown birthday bash this weekend.

Let’s ride, as 1-5 Russ would say.

We’ll check in with Trevor Lawrence and Marissa here in a bit — and also do a little gambling, obviously — but let’s welcome Kay Adams back to class!

It’s been a while, which makes me sad. Kay used to put on a masterclass on Instagram and the site formerly known as Twitter, but she’s toned it way back the past year. Don’t know what happened, but it just makes you appreciate the small things even more.

Anyway, she’s back from her big trip to London over the weekend and ready to rock and roll with the Jags tonight in New Orleans.

Speaking of that game, I think the under-40 is the play. I didn’t realize how bad offenses are in this league right now — probably because I watch Tua throw up 50 points a week in my own little bubble — but it is ROUGH out there.

How bad? I mean …

if the NFL feels different this year that’s because it is



not as exciting (fewest TDs since 2010)



not as explosive (lowest % since 2009)



not as entertaining (largest margin of victory since 2014)



a deep dive analysis with surprising findings



READ:https://t.co/CDwM6gA9XW pic.twitter.com/cBFRTNy60y — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 18, 2023

Only four teams scored at least 24 points last week. Four! Granted, the Jags were one of them, but the Saints — at home — are a different animal. Obviously, all that means we’re in for a 50-40 shootout in a few hours. Nice.

Here’s Kay Adams rocking with the Jags as well:

Daniel Jones has the internet talking

Obviously, that last one had less to do with Kay Adams and more to do with Giants QB Daniel Jones — for obvious reasons.

That little number went viral because Danny Dimes has some crazy eyes working, and I can’t stop looking at it. Has he always looked like that? Is it just because he’s on camera in selfie mode? Is it the angle?

I don’t watch a lot of Daniel Jones tape — thank God — so maybe I’m late to the party, but I didn’t realize he did that with his eyes. It’s chilling. Unsettling, even.

Let’s dive into the comments:

Daniel Jones looks like he hides bodies in his backyard.

Why does it look like someone else is talking with a Daniel jones filter on?

Bruhs eyes are intense lol.

He looks like Norman Bates.

I always say this but Daniel Jones looks like a Hollywood casting of Eli Manning.

Eli Manning took his son Daniel Jones to a bar to show him how to party 🐐 pic.twitter.com/T722Ldxqjc — Prime (@PRM_BTC) December 23, 2019

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Lawrence appreciation post

That video resurfaces every few months and it’s must-see TV every time. What an iconic duo in New York sports history. Daniel Jones and Eli Manning might be lowkey hilarious to hang out with. Eli for sure.

Unreal napkin-flipping technique. Perfection. What a move. Daniel looks like an awesome dancer, too. He’d fit in perfectly on the middle school dance floor.

I’ve done that move many times and it’s never let me down. Just stand there, sway ever so slightly back and forth, throw on an awkward smile to hide how truly uncomfortable you are and let the chips fall where they may. Electric.

Anyway, onwards …

Trevor Lawrence (we think) plays football tonight, which means we obviously have to check in on Marissa Lawrence before the game. Only fair.

PS: Trevor’s starting to grow on me, too:

#Colts LB Shaq Leonard to Trevor Lawrence: “I’m going to hit you, boy. I’m going to hit you.”



Trevor Lawrence: “I don’t care.”



😂😂😂😂



(@AryePulli) pic.twitter.com/ew3jNbwe00 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 18, 2023

Disneyland brawl, insane high school catch and a mannequin

Marissa Lawrence is an underrated NFL WAG and deserves way more shine than she gets. I’ll die on that hill, although I shouldn’t have to.

Let’s rapid fire this thing so we can get a nice buzz going into three hours of loose cannon Al Michaels.

First up? Let’s head out to the hellhole that is California and double down on it with a trip to equally woke Disneyland!

🤦‍♂️The "Happiest Place on Earth" wasn't so magical for some guests after a fight broke out at Disneyland on Sunday afternoon.



At least five adults were involved in the brawl that occurred near the Storybook Land Canal Boats and Mad Tea Party rides in Fantasyland. pic.twitter.com/4ndI21p2AF — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) October 18, 2023

Honestly, I can’t even blame them on this one. I wouldn’t go to Disney if you paid me to at this point. Talk about a miserable experience. If you haven’t gone, trust me, it ain’t worth it. You will hate yourself the entire time, you’ll be broke when you leave, and you’ll probably be encouraged to wear a mask.

I’d hit someone too if I was out there all day standing in 45-minute lines in 100-degree heat. The only and I mean ONLY good part of Disney are the giant turkey legs, which I find pair really nicely whilst walking three miles to the next ride in the dead of summer.

Next!

Ayooo this gotta be Highschool catch of the year 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZBGDZakUy6 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 18, 2023

Ninth grade game? Excuse me? Maybe throw that cat on the varsity squad and see what happens. Just a thought. He’s got Friday night written all over him.

Regardless, go Opelika Bulldogs! 4-4 and coming off a big win last week. Big game at Enterprise tomorrow. Let’s finish strong.

Finally, let’s head across the pond to Warsaw and check in on the local crime scene:

Freeze! Polish crook pretended to be a mannequin to get locked in mall for an all-night crime spree: cops https://t.co/HEBo7yB0NZ pic.twitter.com/OQHCk86rNW — New York Post (@nypost) October 19, 2023

The 22-year-old suspect faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly “hunting” throughout the Warsaw mall once everyone left for the night, stealing jewelry and clothes and treating himself to two restaurant meals.

Police released a photo they said showed the suspect earlier “with a bag in his hand froze motionless, pretending to be a mannequin in front of a shop window.”

“In this way, he wanted to avoid being exposed by the cameras.”

Hilarious. I’ve always wondered if someone could really pull that off, and our man here went out and did it. Props.

OK, I’m out. Enjoy your Thursday. I’ve got a birthday party to prep for.

Oh yeah! It’s also John Lithgow’s 78th birthday today. Legend. How could I leave that off?

Here’s by far his best performance on the way out. If you know, you know. Dexter Season 4 is the GOAT of Dexter. The absolute peak of that series.

Let’s have a night.