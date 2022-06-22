Trevor Lawrence Signing Bonus Bitcoin Fail

Trevor Lawrence had a rough rookie year in the NFL, and not just on the field. It has been reported on coinjournal.net that Trevor invested his entire $24 million signing bonus in Bitcoin. If you have been following any Crypto news lately, you know that values have plummeted.

I think when financial advisors tell you to diversify, they do not think you spread out to 3 different forms of the same thing. Losing $15 million in value cannot be a comforting thought. Especially for a guy coming off a season like Trevor and the Jags had.

New Coach Doug Pederson has to be hoping Trevor can improve off his 2021 numbers. 12 TDs with 17 INTs is not a good ratio. He was sacked 32 times and had a completion percentage under 60%. The Jaguars finished last year at 3-14 after firing Urban Meyer with four games left in the season.

Heading into 2022, Trevor Lawrence really needs the Crypto market to turn around and the Jags to turn it around.