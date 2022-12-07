Doug Pederson Gives Health Update On Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence might be ready to go Sunday against the Cowboys.

The talented Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback suffered what looked like a very scary foot injury against the Lions before ultimately returning during the blowout loss. He finished the game with 179 passing yards.

Head coach Doug Pederson informed the press Wednesday that Lawrence is day-to-day as he bounces back and lets his foot heal up.

This is a great update for Lawrence, the Jaguars and fans of the team. When the former Clemson star went down, it looked like he was in a world of pain.

It actually looked like he hurt his knee, not his foot. When he was able to return to the game, it was clear the injury wasn’t serious but the Jaguars clearly aren’t rushing him.

There’s no point in making a hasty or stupid decision. The Jags and Trevor Lawrence are 4-8. The odds of making a playoff run are incredibly low.

It’s much better to let the face of the franchise take his time and heal up than it is to rush a return so he can play against the Cowboys.

Whether he plays or not Sunday, it does appear that he avoided a major disaster. That’s great news for everyone involved.

On the season, Lawrence has 2,834 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. The young QB is having a significantly better year than his rookie campaign last season.