Trevor Lawrence Gets Knee Twisted on Gnarly Sack

Former first pick Trevor Lawrence went down in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a gnarly knee injury.

Taking a sack by Lions defensive end James Houston, Lawerence had his left knee twisted in an awkward manner, inciting fears of ACL and meniscus damage.

WATCH:

Brutal twisted looking tackle on Trevor Lawrence.



Trevor went to the locker room.pic.twitter.com/O5IKxEprg2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

The Jaguars quarterback went straight into the locker room after the injury. He was able to walk off the field.

Jacksonville went into halftime down 23-7. Coming out of the break, Lawrence was seen jogging back to the Jaguars’ sideline.

CJ Beathard was slated to step in but Lawrence managed to come back to the game after the half, seemingly unscathed.

UPDATE:

Trevor Lawrence is back in the game. pic.twitter.com/t77RXycmmb — Fantasy Sports Start Or Sit’Em Questions (@FSSOSEQ) December 4, 2022

(Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)