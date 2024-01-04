Trevor Bauer Tells OutKick He Regrets Critizing MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred: ‘Look Back With Embarrassment’

Videos by OutKick

Free agent MLB pitcher and former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is preparing his comeback. Bauer caught up with OutKick and will appear in an exclusive interview on “OutKick the Morning.”

Trevor Bauer Joins OutKick The Morning For Interview With Charly Arnolt

In his chat with OutKick, Bauer made a public apology to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for criticizing the commish at the time of Bauer’s record suspension.

No idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for releasing it, so I’ll direct this to you, Rob Manfred. Your proposal is absurd for too many reasons to type on twitter and proves you have absolutely no clue about baseball. You’re a joke. — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) February 11, 2020

“I’m a business owner now. I have employees,” Bauer told OutKick. “I’ve learned a lot of lessons through management that I can’t imagine what I would what my reaction would be if an employee of mine came out publicly and said some of the things about me that I said about Rob Manfred, the CEO of baseball.

“So, yeah, I look back on those comments with a lot of embarrassment and regret and, you know, that certainly made the situation a lot harder on me then than it needed to be. …

“And I’m trying to repair all those relationships, trying to have those conversations with people. I’ve met those adjustments in my personal life. I’m just trying to do the second half of my career better than I did the first half.”

Trevor Bauer’s ousting from MLB over accusation made by Lindsey Hill derailed the star pitcher’s career. He played for the Yokohama DeNa BayStars last year, embraced by a Japanese audience that never protested his inclusion in the league.

In his Nippon Professional Baseball run, Bauer posted an 11-4 record, with a 2.59 ERA, 1.130 WHIP and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Bauer was protested back in the United States by people who opted to believe Lindsay Hill. After waiting for evidence to go public, Bauer is ready to return to MLB, and suitors are already buzzing around the pitcher.

Will it be the New York Mets? A return to Arizona? The future is open for the soon-to-be 33-year-old Bauer.