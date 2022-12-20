Patriots Lineman Likes Anti-Mac Jones Instagram Post

Things might be a shade awkward in the locker room between Patriots QB Mac Jones and Trent Brown.

Following a disastrous loss to the Raiders, the Patriots are 7-7 and the margin for error is razor thin. The door to the playoffs could be shut with another loss.

Well, things are already going off the rails openly on social media.

The Patriots are 7-7. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Brown, who starts on the offensive line, liked a post featuring a quote suggesting Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be brought back to replace Jones.

You can see a screenshot below.

Something you don't see everyday: Starting offensive tackle publicly supports replacing his current QB.#Patriots Trent Brown liked a post saying the team should replace Mac Jones with Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo. pic.twitter.com/cgaCvNIS1o — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 20, 2022

The Patriots are down bad.

There’s a pretty simple rule when it comes to dysfunction and problems in a team setting or family. You handle it behind closed doors.

A team has to present a united front to the rest of the world. You just have to. As soon as the other side smells blood in the water, they will exploit it.

Argue all you want in private. Don’t take subtle or not-so-subtle shots publicly. Liking an Instagram post calling for the team’s starting QB to be replaced, while not atrocious, is definitely not a good thing.

Trent Brown liked a post suggesting Mac Jones should be replaced. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Is it all Mac Jones’ fault?

While the Patriots are 7-7, a lot of criticism seems centered on Mac Jones’ play. Is that really fair? In the loss to the Raiders, he went 13/31 for 112 yards. Was missing the tackle on the event game-winning fumble recovery pretty? No, but you can hardly fault Mac Jones for that.

When it came to throwing the ball, he was terrible, but the offense as a whole isn’t impressive. It’s not all on him.

On the season, he has 2,310 passing yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 appearances. Lackluster to say the least, but again, how much of it is on Jones? Certainly a lot of it, but definitely not all of it falls on his shoulders.

The Patriots are struggling down the stretch. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Either way, Trent Brown shouldn’t be slamming the like button attacking his own quarterback. That’s not going to go over well for the Patriots at all.