Trayce Jackson-Davis Lifts Indiana To Victory Over Wyoming

Indiana (21-13) punched its ticket to the First Round of the NCAA Tournament with a 66-58 victory over Wyoming (25-9) Tuesday night in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

The Hoosiers advance out of the First Round for the first time since 2016 and in Mike Woodson’s first season as head coach. Indiana will meet the East No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s Thursday at 7:20 p.m. ET in Portland, Oregon.

If you’ve watched the Hoosiers this season, then you’re aware of the talent that is junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. The big man commanded the paint all night, scoring 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He went 9-of-11 from the free throw line and grabbed nine boards.

While at times Jackson-Davis looked like a one-man show, Indiana was aided by 15 points off the bench from sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo. Coming into Tuesday averaging just 3.9 PPG on the season, Geronimo recorded a season-high 15 points.

LOOK OUT BELOW 💥@JordanGeronimo2 gets up for the BIG putback slam

👉 https://t.co/4FF1Qdwu7s pic.twitter.com/OiIUVJeofp — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2022

With the win, Indiana improved to 16-3 this season when holding opponents to 65 points or less. While the Cowboys were more efficient from the field and from behind the arc, they turned it over 18 times. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado had 10 giveaways of his own, more than the eight that Indiana had as a team.

Maldonado led the way for Wyoming on the score sheet, racking up 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting with five assists and three rebounds.

Despite the early exit, the 2021-22 season is still a success for second-year head coach Jeff Linder. The First Four appearance was Wyoming’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 2015 and just the program’s third since the turn of the century.

