Bass From A Travis Scott Concert Was So Powerful It Knocked Over A Stanley Cup

Videos by OutKick

Stanley Tumblers are all the rage these days. No one seems to know why, but people are suddenly hopping across Starbucks counters like drinkware-stealing John Dillingers. I don’t get it but, one reason could be that they seem pretty sturdy. Nice and capable of taking whatever kind of beating one can throw at a cup.

Unfortunately, the Stanley Cup isn’t quite as good at taking a beating.

A replica of the most famous trophy in sports that the Montreal Canadiens have inside a display case in their arena suffered some damage after it took a tumble during a recent Travis Scott concert.

As you may be aware, no team in NHL history has won the Stanley Cup more than the Montreal Canadiens. They’ve also been around the longest, won most of their Cups when there were only 6 teams, and haven’t won a Cup since 1993.

Still, 23 Stanley Cups is 23 Stanley Cups.

And to commemorate this, they have a case full of replica Cups from each of their championships.

However, during a game this week, one of those Cups was missing. The replica trophy representing the club’s 1923-24 win over the Calgary Tigers was missing.

Reporter Kelly Gried posted on X that fans noticed the missing trophy, and she did some digging.

Earlier in the week, rapper Travis Scott performed at the Bell Centre. The bass from that show was so intense it rattled the Cup off of its shelf.

Eagle-eyed viewers tonight might notice a missing Stanley Cup in the trophy case at the Bell Centre. Apparently the Travis Scott concert on Tuesday has such strong bass three of them fell and one was damaged. Security told me that’s a first. pic.twitter.com/ZyqTrdTlXD — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) January 11, 2024

Thank god that thing was a replica. I mean, the real Cup has taken some whacks over the years. Hell, Rangers brass burned the Madison Square Garden mortgage in the bowl back in 1940. That’s not exactly handling it with care.

However, even a fake Cup is sort of a hockey holy object.

So then why not bolt those puppies down? Throw down a strip of velcro and call it a day!

All it took was one rapper to roll through town blasting “Sicko Mode” for one of those haphazardly stored fake Cups to take a tumble.

That should be a lesson learned for the Habs. Take care of those Cups.

At least they’ve got 22 more of them.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle