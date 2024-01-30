Travis Kelce Had A Simple Message For Taylor Swift After Chiefs Beat Ravens

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce still appears to be one of the boys at the end of the day.

Kelce and the Chiefs will play the 49ers in the Super Bowl after beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, and we all know what that means:

Nonstop coverage of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Does that make you nauseous? I wouldn’t blame you if it did. People have had enough of the T-Swift/Chiefs circus.

However, it turns out Kelce still has a little gravel in his gut, and we know that because of what he was captured saying after beating the Ravens.

Travis Kelce just wants to hang with his teammates.

In the moments following the Chiefs beating the Ravens and advancing to the Super Bowl, the team’s star tight end was filmed telling the music sensation he was going to “enjoy” the moment “with the guys.”

Just guys being dudes. Watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Travis Kelce shares sweet moment with Taylor Swift as Chiefs advance to Super Bowl:



“Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys. I love you.” pic.twitter.com/MwhhJpaWRp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 30, 2024

Kelce is still (kind of) one of the boys.

This just goes to show that at the end of the day, hanging with the boys trumps just about everything else on the planet.

I can’t count how many times I’ve told women over the years that I need to just hang with the guys over beer, wings and football.

Some women certainly handle it better than others. Fortunately, my current girlfriend is all about letting me crush beers with the boys. A true saint, but it hasn’t always been that way.

I have news for the ladies out there who expect their guys to never bounce to hang with their buddies. If Taylor Swift can be left in the dusty, you can be too. Is that harsh? I don’t know, but it’s definitely true.

T-Swift is the most famous entertainer in the world, and Kelce ditched her without a second thought to hang with his teammates. Now, that’s a vibe I can endorse. There’s always time for your significant other later, but how many rare moments like an AFC Championship victory do you have? Not many.

Granted, he did tell Swift he loved her, which was the perfect way to handle it. Hit her with some relationship pleasantries and then dip to party with the homies. That’s a veteran move.

Travis Kelce shares a moment with Taylor Swift after beating the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

While I still think this entire Swift/Kelce thing is an annoying joke, I respect his commitment to the guys. That’s an attitude and spirit I can get behind. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.