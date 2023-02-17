SNL Announces Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce As Upcoming Host

Videos by OutKick

SNL hasn’t had a winning performance in a while. So they’re bringing in Travis Kelce to host.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning tight end will join SNL on Mar. 4 to host the show, joined by Kelsea Ballerini as the musical act of the night. Kelce announced his addition to the hosting slate during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon.

If you’re wondering whether this eight-time Pro Bowler has the intangibles to deliver a comically good time, he certainly does.

Not only will Kelce be funnier than Fallon (an former SNL member), he’ll prove that he’s got the comedic timing to jump in at any time and be funnier than 90 percent of the current SNL cast members.

Kelce had a guest role in a little-known Showtime comedy titled “Moon Base 8” (this is real) and was genuinely entertaining to watch alongside supporting actors John C. Reilly and Fred Armisen (another former SNL member).

Moon Base 8 (left to right): John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker, Fred Armisen, Travis Kelce

Other NFL stars that went on to host the NBC classic include Tom Brady, Fran Tarkenton, Deion Sanders, J.J. Watt, Joe Montana, Walter Payton, Peyton and Eli Manning, and Orenthal James Simpson.

Which NFL personality would you like to see how an SNL host? If you don’t pick Eric Bieniemy, you’re racist.

My pick: “80 for Brady” star, Rob Gronkowski.

