Travis Kelce Shuts Down Nasty Rumor About Relationship With Model Ex-Girlfriend

Travis Kelce is spending his bye week putting to bed the nasty rumor that he’s cheap.

Speaking with ‘The Pivot’ podcast, the Chiefs’ TE unequivocally said he and model ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole did NOT split up last summer because he made her pay for “half of everything.”

“How crazy is that?” he said earlier this week. “Don’t buy into that sh*t!”

Kelce and Nicole called it quits (again) after five years last year, and Kayla even shot down the rumor in May while also saying she was more upset that Travis hadn’t proposed after five years in a now-deleted TikTok.

“You’re not stupid Kayla…No, I am actually,” the caption read. “Thought I’d get wifed after dating for 5 years…that’s 1,825 days.”

Kelce, who’s made over $64 million over a decade in the NFL, hadn’t debunked the accusation all season, but it appears he’s using the off week to clear his name.

“I would never say that I was supporting her,” Kelce continued. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You’ve got to be crazy if you think I’d never helped or gave her a couple dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money.

“We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about, which is ridiculous.”

Must be nice!

Frankly, I think Travis got out at the perfect time. Imagine that relationship right now with the price of eggs.

Kayla would be in SHAMBLES.