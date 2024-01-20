Travis Kelce Says Not So Fast About Brother Jason’s Retirement But Is He Trolling Us?

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce is saying “not so fast” upon rumors that his older brother and longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason is retiring.

Sports media and Eagles fans immediately began speculating and downright assuming that Jason would be retiring after a heartbreaking 32-9 Eagles loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last weekend’s NFC Wild Card Game.

After the Eagles loss, ESPN’s Adam Schefter as well as others reported that Kelce announced to his teammates in the locker room that he would be retiring. However, Jason has since disputed that – saying that after the game is no time to make such a huge decision.

Taking a cue out of Taylor Swift’s playbook, Travis Kelce stirred up the drama by saying that he believes his brother “still has some football left [in him] if he wants it.”

Travis Kelce speaks on his older brother Jason announcing his retirement this week:

“It’s been cool to see everyone appreciate who he’s been over the years. I think the big guy’s still got some football left if he wants it.” pic.twitter.com/ELoLNHxop2 — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) January 19, 2024

THE PROBLEM IS…

I have no idea if Travis Kelce is just messing with us or if he’s actually serious. Ever since he started dating Taylor Swift it’s impossible to really gauge a guy that was always up front with what he was thinking.

“It came out that he retired, and he really didn’t say any of that,” the younger Kelce and star Kansas City Chiefs tight end told reporters yesterday. “The end of that [Eagles] game, I think everybody kind of felt for him, knowing that he has been thinking about it a lot over the past couple of years. The documentary shows that. You don’t need to go around and ask anybody.”

And then the tease heard round the streets of Philadelphia.

“It’s been cool to see everybody appreciate who he’s been over the years this past week, but I think the big guy still got some football left if he wants it,” Travis added knowing full well the mind games he just threw at sports media and fans that actually care about Jason returning.

Are we being trolled by Travis though?

I don’t think he would mess with something as important as his brother’s retirement – the two get along great and have the massively popular “New Heights” podcast together. But you can’t tell me that Travis hasn’t picked up a tip or two from Taylor on how to lead the media on and control some headlines – his “non-answer, answer” yesterday perfectly demonstrated that.

When the time is right, you'll hear from the man himself



New episode premieres NOW: https://t.co/lxUrkMbzk6 pic.twitter.com/fdxfOPETlU — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 17, 2024

Jason Kelce has spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s one of only 5 other centers that have had at least six All-Pro selections – the other four are all in the Hall of Fame. (Jim Otto, Dermotti Dawson, Jim Ringo and Bulldog Turner)



“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Jason said during his podcast to his brother. “I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

And to be honest, Jason can do as he wants.